AGI eyes becoming PHL’s largest hotel owner by 2020

ALLIANCE Global Group Inc. (AGI), the holding firm of businessman Andrew Tan, will become the country’s largest hotel owner in the country by 2020 after its property development arm would have completed a significant portion of its mixed-use developments.

Tan, AGI chairman, said by 2020 the company will have a total portfolio of 12,000 hotel rooms in different parts of the county.

“By 2020 our tourism estates in Tagaytay, Batangas, Boracay, Iloilo, Bacolod, Mactan and Davao, will be substantially completed, altogether totaling over 2,000 hectares of development, across major tourist destinations in the country,” Tan said during the opening of its Runway Manila, a bridge that links Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to New Port City, where Resorts World Manila is located.

“With all these projects, AGI has been bringing development and progress to different parts of the country, creating jobs, spurring economic activity and helping improve the lives of our fellow Filipinos. This is our way of contributing to nation-building and helping find solutions to our country’s problems,” he said.

Tan’s hotel room number will be bigger than that of its closest competitors, Ayala Land Inc., the country’s second-largest property developer, and SM Prime Holdings Inc., the property development arm of the Sy family known for building its own chain of shopping malls.

Last year Ayala Land ended with 2,027 rooms in operation and said it will add about 6,000 rooms by 2020.

SM Prime ended last year with six hotels with 1,510 rooms, four convention centers, and three trade halls with 37,480 square meters of leasable space. Officials earlier said it will spend about P7 billion to build five hotels with 200 rooms each and one convention center.

Tan’s property arm Megaworld Corp. said it will open four new hotels under its portfolio within the year, to further boost tourism in its various developments across the country.

The company is set to open the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Iloilo Business Park and the Savoy Hotel Boracay in Boracay Newcoast by the first half of this year. It will then launch Savoy Newport Hotel in Newport City in Pasay City and Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila, by the second half of the year.

The 15-story Marriott Courtyard Hotel in the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park township in Mandurriao, Iloilo City will offer 326 rooms. It will be the first Marriott brand to open in the Western Visayas. It is located beside the Iloilo Convention Center.

Last year Megaworld said it was adding the Savoy Hotel brand, alongside Belmont and Richmonde Hotels, as its local hotel brands.

AGI, meanwhile, launched on Tuesday its P1.5- billion, 220-meter bridge, Runway Manila, the country’s first pedestrian bridge with moving walkways. Tan’s firms funded the construction of the bridge.

The company said it will open the bridge to the public later this week and expects a traffic of about 5,000 to 10,000 people a day to go to Resorts World Manila.