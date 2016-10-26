AEV income jumps 44% to P17.1 billion as power unit recovers in Jan-Sept

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEVI) said its net income grew 44 percent during the first three quarters of the year ending September to P17.1 billion, from P11.9 billion last year, as the recovery of its power unit lifted the company.

Power accounted for 63 percent of its business, followed by the banking and financial services, food, infrastructure and land strategic business units, with income contributions of 22 percent, 7 percent, 7 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

“Our efforts to pursue organic growth, invest in new assets and strengthen operational capabilities have resulted in strong profit contributions from our power, banking and financial services, and infrastructure business units,” said Erramon Aboitiz, AEVI president and CEO.

Aboitiz Power Corp. ended the first nine months of the year with income contribution to AEVI of P11.6 billion, registering a 24-percent increase, compared to the previous year’s P9.4 billion.





Union Bank of the Philippines posted P4 billion in income contribution, close to tripling its previous year’s income of P1.4 billion.

AEV’s nonlisted food subsidiaries—Pilmico Foods Corp., Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corp. and Pilmico International Pte. Ltd.—posted P1.4-billion income contribution, slipping by 1 percent compared to the previous year.

Feeds Philippines was the sole gainer across all divisions as its income increased by 18 percent to P675 million on the back of higher volume and lower raw-material prices.

Flour, Feeds Vietnam and farms units all reported a drop in net income contributions mainly driven by lower prevailing selling prices.

Property developer Aboitiz Land Inc. saw its income falling by 40 percent to P149 million, from last year’s P249 million.

The decline was mainly due to the increase in operating expenses as the company continued to grow its team to become a national real-estate player, the company said.

Infrastructure unit Republic Cement and Building Materials Inc. posted an income contribution of P1.3 billion for the period. It only started contributing mid-September last year.

“Our Republic Cement investment performed well in the first nine months of the year, on the back of steady demand. In the medium to high-rise segment, building construction was fueled by strong demand in office and commercial spaces,” the company said.