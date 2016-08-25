Adopt Portugal’s ‘legal drug’ policy?

The easiest solution to a crime problem is to make legal whatever is currently a criminal activity. Of course, that sort of defeats the whole purpose of criminalizing an activity that society would like to stop. However, the idea of what constitutes a “criminal activity” is fluid not only over time but from place to place.

Iran executes homosexuals caught in acts of sodomy, while other nations enshrine “gay marriage” as a human right. You would think that after 5,000 years of relatively civilized society, humans would have a reasonable standard of acceptable and nonacceptable behavior. No such luck.

Morality aside, even the relatively simple “Thou Shalt Nots” of the Judeo-Christian principles are subject to vast interpretation, explanation and discussion. However, if you look at it closely enough, there seem to be a general pattern of pragmatism behind most rules and laws. Traffic flows better if everyone keeps to his or her own side of the road. It is probably better for society if men are held financially responsible for the children they sire rather than making the group pay for the results of every guy’s one-night fling. But the drug issue is more complicated, since this is a so-called victimless crime until it isn’t victimless. There have been many recent calls for a change in the Philippines to make drugs—if not legal—at least for possession and personal use to be “decriminalized” with only civil penalties and requirements. Instead of putting people in jail, the government and society should pay for drug users to be rehabilitated from using dangerous drugs.

That sound all well and good, but memories are short. In the United States 100 years ago, drugs like marijuana, cocaine and heroin were totally legal. In fact, “Heroin” is not a scientific name but a legally registered brand name for a cough syrup patented by German pharmaceutical company Bayer.

Advertisement

The only reason heroin was made illegal was when New York City found out in 1906 that almost 10 percent of the adult population was addicted.

Portugal decriminalized all drugs in 2001, and is used as the shining example of what all nations should do. It has the lowest percentage of drug-overdose deaths in Europe. But here again, it is all a trade-off.

In 1995 8 percent of Portuguese teenagers had tried recreational drugs. By 2011 that percentage had gone to 16 percent and with children under 13, it was the highest in Europe. Even while touting the benefits of decriminalization, the Portuguese government says the 40-percent increase in homicides since 2001 is related to drug use and HIV transmission related to intravenous drug use is among Europe’s highest. Even Dr. Joao Goulao, the chief architect of Portugal’s decriminalization policy, has said, “It’s very difficult to identify a causal link between decriminalization by itself and the positive tendencies we have seen.”

There is no simple or easy solution to the rampant drug-abuse problem. And looking for “simple and easy” solution may cause greater harm.