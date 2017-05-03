ADB commits to finance $770 million worth of water projects in PHL

YOKOHAMA, Japan—The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will extend $770 million worth of financing for water-related projects in the Philippines for the period 2017-2019.

In a briefing here on Wednesday, ADB Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Deputy Director General Amy S.P. Leung said these projects are part of the bank’s efforts to increase its water financing starting this year.

Leung said the ADB will hike its financing to $4.2 billion in 2017, from $2.4 billion in 2016. The Manila-based lender aims to extend $13.27 billion worth of financing for water projects across all its developing member-countries between 2017 and 2019.

“Our focus for this year is to scale up and expand our water projects. We will continue to promote more innovative and transformative technology in water projects,” Leung said.

The ADB will finance five projects, including the $100-million Mindanao Development Program (formerly Bangsamoro Development Program) this year, as well as the $70-million Solid Waste Management Sector Project and $100-million Metro Manila Water and Sanitation Program (formerly Metro Manila Wastewater Improvement Project) in 2018.

For 2019, the ADB will finance the $100-million Angat Water Transmission Improvement Project, Phase 2 and the $400-million Lake Laguna Flood Management/Integrated Water Resource Management Program.

For 2017, the bulk of the ADB funding will be allocated for irrigation and drainage at $1.5 billion, or 38 percent of the total, followed by water supply, sanitation and waste management at $1.4 billion, or 35 percent of the total.

The amount will also cover financing for hydropower generation at $530 million, or 13 percent of the total; water resources management, wetlands and watershed protection, $365 million, or 9 percent; and flood management, $256 million, or 6 percent.

“The growth is very encouraging. We are also supporting private-sector investment in water so there are a number of really interesting water projects,” Leung said.

Based on the ADB’s Asian Water Development Outlook (AWDO) 2016, the Philippines remains water insecure and, as such, stands to lose as much as 2 percent of its GDP every year because of this dilemma.

The Philippines is considered one of the most water-insecure countries in the Asia and the Pacific region, with an overall score of only 40.4 out of 100.

Ensuring water for all is Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The goal aims to achieve universal and equitable access to drinking water by 2030, among other targets.

The AWDO 2016 uses the latest available data to assess water security in five key dimensions (KD), namely, household access to piped potable water and improved sanitation, where the country scored 9.3 out of 20; economic water security, 11.4 out of 20; and providing better urban water services to build more livable cities, 5 out of 20.

The key dimensions also include restoring healthy rivers and ecosystems, where the country scored 8 out of 20, and resilience to water-related disasters, 6.6 out of 20.

The report stated that Philippine cities are among those in the region that face the most challenges in providing water to its residents.

Due to poor supply, the Philippines is among the countries that have the lowest urban water-security scores in the Asia-Pacific region, along with Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar.

Ensuring sufficient supply of clean water in cities is also crucial in achieving, SDG 11, which aims to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.