ADB: Brace for slower economic growth

THE country should brace itself for slower economic growth next year, a regional development bank warned, as shipping volumes are seen to be dampened by the slowdown in global trade and weak demand for Philippine exports.

As early as now, the country is threatened by weaker-than-expected demand from major markets for Philippine exports. Hence, economic growth is seen to dip slightly to 6.2 percent, although still above the previous forecast of 6.1 percent, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in an outlook update.

Sadly, the World Trade Organization (WTO) also reduced its global-trade forecast, warning that anti-globalization rhetoric and Brexit were pushing trade growth to its slowest pace since Britain’s financial crisis.

Global trade is now estimated to expand by a mere 1.7 percent, 1.1 percentage points below its original forecast of 2.8 percent—also a far cry from the year-ago growth projection of 3.9 percent. Increases in trade had fallen to its slowest pace in around seven years, when the global financial crisis hit.





The international trade regulator also warned “creeping protectionism,” coupled with lacking trade liberalization and, perhaps, the growing role of the digital economy and e-commerce might help explain the recent declining ratio of trade growth to GDP growth.

Think tank Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) said the collapse of Hanjin Shipping, the world’s seventh-largest container line, was an evident sign the industry has hit a crisis point, and a massive transition will be needed to turn profitability around.

Hanjin Shipping debacle for now has little effect on the country’s trade since local exporters said they do not extensively use Hanjin vessels. But a study by SeaIntel cited by the EIU report showed an instant capacity reduction of 6 percent to 8 percent on trans-Pacific trade and a 5-percent to 6-percent reduction on the Asia-Europe trade, as a result of the debacle. “Hanjin also has major stakes in the ports of Busan and Osaka, which will most likely see high-capacity disruptions, and impaired profitability, as these ports will lose ship calls from Hanjin,” the EIU report read.

It added that ports have also denied access to Hanjin vessels, amid fears that the company would not be able to pay the fees to dock and store its containers, leaving most of Hanjin’s ships stranded at sea.

The company’s financial woes can be traced back to the financial crisis in 2008, which severely hampered global growth and trade and had a knock-on effect on the shipping industry, which lost an estimated $15 billion, the report said.

“The crisis surrounding Hanjin highlights the severity of the container shipping industry’s slump, which is experiencing its deepest and longest downturn in over six decades. This year itself, major container shipping lines have seen operating profits plunge, with earnings being exceptionally volatile,” the report read.

A study by credit watchdog Moody’s Investors Service also indicated a consistent fall in profits and poor economic climate will drive a negative outlook for the shipping industry over the next 12 to 18 months.

“The industry is further imperiled by record-low freight rates. The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index—a measure that reflects the movement of freight rates across the export market—dropped to a record-low since it was first introduced in 1998,” it added.

“The industry must undergo significant changes to address its underlying problems, otherwise the scale of Hanjin’s bankruptcy may be the first of many more to come in the industry,” the report read.