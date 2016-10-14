ACR to raise P2.5 billion in short-term bonds by end 2016 or next year

ALSONS Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR) of the Alcantara Group plans to raise P2.5 billion from the issuance of short-term commercial papers this year or early 2017.

This development followed the authorization by the company’s board of directors for the issuance of up to P2.5 billion worth of commercial papers in multiple tranches.

The initial tranche with an aggregate value P500 million will be issued this year or early 2017. This will have tenors of 90, 180 and 360 days.

The Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings) earlier assigned ACR with an Issuer Credit Rating of PRS Aa-, the second highest-rating category on PhilRatings’ existing credit-rating scale for the initial tranche.





Among the factors cited by PhilRatings as basis for the rating were ACR’s “robust revenue-generating capability” and the company’s “ability to establish joint ventures with strong partners for particular projects.”

Succeeding tranches will be issued in 2017 and 2018 with values of up to P1 billion per year.

Proceeds will be used to fund ACR’s working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes, including operations of the company’s power projects in Mindanao.

The company will tap the services of Multinational Investment Bancorporation as sole underwriter and AB Capital and Investment Corp.’s Trust and Investments Division as facility agent for the issuance.

The company currently operates four power facilities generating a combined capacity of 363 megawatts (MW) serving over eight million people in 13 cities and 8 provinces, including key urban centers, such as Davao City, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Iligan and Zamboanga City.

Early this year, ACR added 105 MW to Mindanao’s power supply with the operation of the first section of the 210-MW Sarangani Energy Corp. (SEC) baseload power plant located in Maasim, Sarangani.

The $570-million power plant in Satrangani is the single largest-power investment in Sarangani Province and the entire Region 12. The plant’s second 105-MW section is expected to begin the initial stages of construction later this year and is targeting to go full into full-blast construction by early 2017.

In the second half of 2017, the group will commence construction of the 105-MW San Ramon Power Inc. baseload coal-fired power facility in Zamboanga City.