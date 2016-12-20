AboitizPower cleared to acquire stakes in GNPower facilities

Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), through its wholly owned subsidiary Therma Power Inc. (TPI), has recently secured approval from the Philippine government to acquire indirect partnership interests in GNPower Mariveles Coal Plant Ltd. Co. (GMCP) and GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD).

TPI’s acquisition bid was approved by the Board of Investments and the Philippine Competition Commission on November 21 and December 19, respectively.

Under this cleared bid, TPI will hold indirect effective interests held by affiliated investment funds of The Blackstone Group LP in World Power Holdings LP and Sithe Global Power LP. As a result, TPI will own a 66.1-percent effective beneficial ownership interest in GMCP and a 40-percent effective beneficial ownership interest in GNPD. The proposed acquisition consideration is priced approximately at $1.2 billion and will be funded by a combination of internally generated cash and financing from foreign banks.

GMCP is a 604-megawatt (MW) subcritical thermal power plant, which started operations in 2014, while GNPD is a new project consisting of 2 x 668-MW supercritical thermal power plant located in Bataan. The first of the GNPD units is currently under construction and is targeting commercial operations in 2019.

“We welcome the government’s latest move to clear our planned acquisition of stakes in the GNPower thermal power plants, as we consider this an essential strategy in our commitment to securing a balanced energy mix to support the country’s energy security. This is also in line with our target to increase our attributable net sellable capacity to 4,000 MW by 2020. We consider this acquisition very strategic, as it gives us immediate earnings from the operating asset and incremental capacity in the coming years from the plant under construction and its expansion,” said Antonio R. Moraza, AboitizPower president and COO.

At present, AboitizPower has investments in various thermal and renewable power-generating facilities, and maintains a balanced mix of energy sources to provide ample and reliable power at competitive rates.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution and retail electricity services.

The company is one of the largest power producers in the Philippines with a right-mix portfolio of assets located across the country. It is a major producer of Cleanergy, its brand for clean and renewable energy, with several hydroelectric and geothermal power-generation facilities. It also has various fossil-fired power plants in its generation portfolio to support the baseload and peak energy demands of the country.

The company also owns distribution utilities that operate in high-growth areas in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, including the second- and third-largest private utilities in the country.