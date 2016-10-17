THE 2016 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women’s Club World Championship will be a tournament to remember for Filipino fans.

Philippine Superliga (PSL) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara told the Business Mirror that hosting the prestigious World Tournament is a “great achievement and development for Philippine sports,” a huge gauge for Philippine volleyball.

“Bringing international events here will help improve the quality of organizing event, improve the skills of our local players,” said Suzara, who is also an executive council member of the FIVB and Asian Volleyball Confederation. “Bringing international events here will be a boost for our local fans so that we know where we are now in volleyball in Southeast Asia and the world.”

Hosting the event entails a big responsibility, but it’s all systems go for Suzara and the organizing committee.





“It’s a lot of pressure and a lot of challenges but with the support of my colleagues, the government and our [organizing committee] chairman, Senator Peter Alan Cayetano, we are convinced that we would get a lot of support from the government, our clubs and media,” Suzara said.

Suzara vowed to provide a taste of world-class volleyball not only to the players but also the millions of Filipino fans.

Moro Branislav, the seasoned Serbian Head Coach of PSL-F2 Logistics Manila, admitted that Philippines is not ready for the world level but agreed the tournament will be huge for the Filipino players as well as the imports and for Philippine volleyball as a whole.

“Normally, we’re not ready for this level. These are the best teams in the world and it’s impossible to prepare against these teams with big names,” Branislav said.

“This is important for Philippine players because this is their first time, and maybe their last time, to play at this level,” he said. “This is rare and this is good situation for the players especially for Philippine volleyball.”

Helping Branislav are noted Japanese trainer Shun Takahashi and local coaches George Pascua, Vilet Ponce-de Leon, KungFu Reyes, Tina Salak, Francis Vicente, Benson Bocboc and Ian Fernandez.

The team is composed of captain Rachel Anne Daquis, Jaja Santiago, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Jen Reyes, Mika Reyes, Frances Molina and Kim Fajardo. They are reinforced by Lynda Morales of Puerto Rico, Stephanie Niemer and Lindsay Stalzer of the United States, Tichaya Boonlert of Thailand, Yuri Fukuda of Japan, Yevgeniya Nyukhalova of Ukraine and Ekaterina Krivets of Russia.

“We are ready for the tournament. We trained everyday, physically and mentally,” Daquis, 28, said. We are aware of how strong our opponents are, and we know we will gain precious experience.”

Santiago also said she is ready for action .

“I make sure I always prepare myself for every game. No hesitations or doubts, even though we are the underdogs,” the 6-foot-5 middle blocker Santiago said.