A touch of global Spanish style

In Photo: Sfera’s Grey Gardens collection highlights embroidered bomber jacket, burgundy top, skinny leather pants and suede ankle booties; Dark florals abound at Sfera this season. Floral-printed maxi dress styled with suede booties and a structured bag; More from Grey Gardens: Olive long coat, floral print top, leather miniskirt, square handbag and suede heeled booties; Shades of brown: long coat, button-down shirt, pants and suede brogues; Black is back in ‘80s Rock collection: Boho dress with embroidery and lace details, plus midcalf velvet boots; and a pleated minidress over a check top rock

POPULAR Spanish brand (Sfera) recently showcased its Fall/Winter 2016 collection at The SM Store Makati (facebook.com/SferaPhilippines). Hosted by Gianinna Ocampo, the event was a great time for the brand’s fashionable guests—including (Sfera) Style Ambassadors Katt Valdez and Nicole Aguinaldo, and Spanish Chamber of Commerce’s Maita Gomez and Alvaro J. Palmero—to view the new collection.

Strappy lace top worn with snake-printed slim pants and velvet boots; Geek Grunge: Button-down check shirt, slim tie, slim pants and sneakers; From the Minimalist Athleisure collection: Collared knit shirt with zip neckline, track pants and tasseled flats; Funnel neck sweater with cat design, black midi skirt, bucket bag and tasseled slip-on flats; Trench coat worn with black top and printed pants, styled with an animal-print chain strap shoulder bag and tassled flats; and Bomber jacket worn over a collared knit shirt, paired with slim pants. Styled with a scarf, backpack, laced-up sneakers.
Three trends were highlighted during the fashion presentation:  Grey Gardens, Minimalist Athleisure and ’80s Rock.

Grey Gardens is all about “Decadent Romanticism”—floral, embroidered and embellished, with pink, brown, beige and olive green as its color palette. Minimal + Athleisure channels “Casual Meets Sporty” with the après-ski look: zipper details and a stripe on the side of a black pant leg. The look has a masculine feel with a feminine touch—tailored pants, long vests, and a classic black, gray, white and navy blue palette.

(Sfera) also takes a trip down memory lane with pieces inspired by ’80s Rock, a mélange of grunge, gothic and punk. “Bohemian Grunge” is back with casual but gothic elements: lace, see-through materials and sheer. Black and red, plaid and tweed rock in this collection.


(Sfera) is a Spanish fashion brand under Madrid’s renowned El Corte Ingles Group of Companies and opened its very first store in Asia in the Philippines in 2014, on the second floor of The SM Store Makati. In 2015 it opened stores on the second level Mega B of SM Megamall and on the upper ground floor of SM Seaside City Cebu. In September the brand opened up its first department store corner at The SM Store in SM Aura Premier.

The premium fast-fashion brand offers clothing lines for men, women and kids, and is known for being able to stay on-trend every season while maintaining its good quality of clothing and affordable price points.