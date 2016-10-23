A touch of global Spanish style

POPULAR Spanish brand (Sfera) recently showcased its Fall/Winter 2016 collection at The SM Store Makati (facebook.com/SferaPhilippines). Hosted by Gianinna Ocampo, the event was a great time for the brand’s fashionable guests—including (Sfera) Style Ambassadors Katt Valdez and Nicole Aguinaldo, and Spanish Chamber of Commerce’s Maita Gomez and Alvaro J. Palmero—to view the new collection.

Three trends were highlighted during the fashion presentation: Grey Gardens, Minimalist Athleisure and ’80s Rock.

Grey Gardens is all about “Decadent Romanticism”—floral, embroidered and embellished, with pink, brown, beige and olive green as its color palette. Minimal + Athleisure channels “Casual Meets Sporty” with the après-ski look: zipper details and a stripe on the side of a black pant leg. The look has a masculine feel with a feminine touch—tailored pants, long vests, and a classic black, gray, white and navy blue palette.

(Sfera) also takes a trip down memory lane with pieces inspired by ’80s Rock, a mélange of grunge, gothic and punk. “Bohemian Grunge” is back with casual but gothic elements: lace, see-through materials and sheer. Black and red, plaid and tweed rock in this collection.





(Sfera) is a Spanish fashion brand under Madrid’s renowned El Corte Ingles Group of Companies and opened its very first store in Asia in the Philippines in 2014, on the second floor of The SM Store Makati. In 2015 it opened stores on the second level Mega B of SM Megamall and on the upper ground floor of SM Seaside City Cebu. In September the brand opened up its first department store corner at The SM Store in SM Aura Premier.

The premium fast-fashion brand offers clothing lines for men, women and kids, and is known for being able to stay on-trend every season while maintaining its good quality of clothing and affordable price points.