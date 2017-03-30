A practical exercise in critical thinking

One of the goals of voter education is to foster critical thinking in those who would cast their ballots. Critical thinking means looking at an issue from as many angles as possible, so that you’re not blind to the downside of any proposed policy change. If the notion of being able to tell the difference between a good idea and a bad one appeals to you, you might want to ask yourself then: Is infiltration by drug-money justification enough to cancel the barangay elections?

The knee-jerk reaction to that is, of course, to say yes. Drugs are dangerous, and they will unravel the fabric of society. That’s something we can all agree on. But then, turn away from that instinctive reply, and think about what that proposal implies about the current state of things.

To say that drug money can influence the outcome of elections calls into question, first, the capacity of voters for discernment as to who they ought to vote for; second, the ability of people to say no to drug funded candidates and their money; third, the trustworthiness of the teachers—from both public and private schools—who will be counting the votes and proclaiming the winners; fourth, the efficacy of the on-going war on drugs, as it is called; and fifth, the ability of the criminal justice system—from enforcement to prosecution to punishment—to deal with the elected puppets of drug lords.

Is this really how bad things have gotten since May 2016, when we all trusted the ballot enough to vote in record numbers, and later to accept the election of the President as the true voice of the people? Have we really descended into such hopelessness that we can conceive of no other solution to our problems—and, yes, the proliferation of drugs is its own kind of hell—than to say, let’s not vote anymore? Are we really so scared of our own freedom now?

Now, think about what would happen if the proposal were passed.

Losing the right to vote means losing the freedom to make our own choices about who gets to lead our communities.

What if you live in a barangay under a rotten barangay captain who acts only in the best interest of his cronies, or who can’t be bothered to ensure the reliable delivery of basic services to your neighborhood? Now imagine having to deal with that barangay captain for

another year.

Consider also how different life would be if, instead of being postponed, barangay elections were scrapped altogether. You would wake up one morning to find yourself having to obey the orders of a person you might never even have heard of before. Or worse, you might have heard of this new appointee but know that you would not have chosen him, if only you had a choice. Except that you don’t.

And, finally, ask yourself: Is the scrapping of the elections the only possible answer?

You’re not a dumb voter. You’re not someone who can’t be trusted to know the difference between a good candidate and a bad one; someone who can’t be relied upon to uphold your own dignity if it means having to turn away bribe money; someone who is expected to consent to cheating in elections. And, surely, you don’t live in a country where the government is powerless to curb the drug menace, and where the institutions are fractured beyond repair. I’m pretty hopeful the authorities can come up with a less-draconian measure, right?

Right?