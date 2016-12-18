A new ‘WorkPlays’ in the Last Frontier

By Bernard Supetran

THE eclectic city of Puerto Princesa goes by different monikers, such as “City within a Forest”, “Port of Princess” and “Last Frontier”.

And recently, it became racked up a new title as home to the first “WorkPlays” in Palawan with the recent opening of the new facilities of Astoria Hotel and Resorts.

A homonym of “workplace”, the resort espouses merry mix of work and play, of business and leisure with its Waterpark and Mangrove Convention Center. Situated on a sprawling 5-hectare mango orchard in Barangay San Rafael in the city’s outskirts, Astoria Palawan is presenting an eco-sanctuary experience, which reflects the distinct charm of the province and its people.

According to resort manager Liza Arbis, Astoria Palawan is the newest playground in Palawan’s “Forest City”, which aims to be the preferred destination where work and play mingle for a productive getaway.

“We want to be a venue for work, seminars, but it is also much wiser if you can combine work and play,” she said.

With Puerto Princesa emerging as a meetings incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) destination, the world-class Mangrove Convention Center comes in like a whiff of fresh air. Its 72 spacious and well-appointed suites housed in 13 leaf-shaped wooden cabin villas, Astoria can house the growing demand for MICE venues or even “staycations” in this part of the archipelago.

The 1-hectare Waterpark, the first of its kind in the Palawan, takes pride in its water geysers, bamboo water cannons, splash pads, wave pools and stunning artwork of endemic flora and fauna, and high corkscrew slides, which will delight adults and children alike.

It also offers a variety of water activities, like a “surf’s up” pool with six levels of simulated waves, giant slides and kid zones.

The Pod swimming pool features an infinity edge that seems to connect to the Sulu Sea, and has a large section for sunken loungers and a separate lounge area for children.

A musical welcome from the Batak Tribe, which is one of the last remaining aboriginal tribes in the Philippines, await guests. This gives guests the chance to truly connect with the heart and history of the island.

Adding prestige to the posh resort is its proximity to the famed Saint Paul Subterranean River, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage Site and a part of the New Seven Wonders of Nature. It is also a few heartbeats away from the natural wonders of northern Palawan, which have made it Conde Nast Traveler’s “Best Island in the World”.

The property, which opened in 2014, is the latest addition to Astoria Hotels and Resort’s expanding portfolio, which also includes Boracay and Bohol. The resort also offers a wide array of activities, such as island-hopping in Honda Bay, snorkeling in the house reef, kayaking, room massages, al-fresco movie nights, beach volleyball, golf-cart rides and mountain bike rides, to name a few. It also has a game room with local Filipino board games and a karaoke room for a consummate bonding with family, friends or associates. If you work hard and play even harder, the perfect venue is already here.

For more information, log on to www.astoriahotelsandresorts.com.