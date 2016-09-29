A new foreign relations path

TRUE to his policy of pursuing a more independent foreign policy, President Duterte has announced that the Philippines will seek closer ties with Russia and China. Mr. Duterte announced that “I think I’m about to cross the Rubicon between me and the United States, at least for the six years.” A pronouncement followed that it will be a point of “no return” and how the Philippines would need help in everything from trade and commerce and a willingness to open up to new allies.

The Philippine government later clarified that this will not equate to cutting ties with the US. However, President Duterte recently announced that he wants to end the annual military exercises between the Philippines and the US.

Critics immediately jumped in saying the President’s decision to reduce dependence will have severe effects to the country’s socioeconomic fabric. A commentary recently highlighted the importance and advantages of stronger American relations and the disadvantages of stronger Russian ties. According to the article, the Philippines stands to lose about $1.3 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) and $150 million in development aid if we decrease our ties with the US.

A comparison was also made between the amount of goods the Philippines exports to the US and Russia, where we export $8.3 billion to the former, while we only export a mere $42.68 million to Russia. Total investments from Russia only totaled an insignificant $110,000, while the Philippines runs a trade deficit of $270 million.





At first glance, it might be foolish to wean our dependence on the US and trade it for the advantages closer ties with Russia or even China have to offer. But should we completely dismiss the notion of building stronger ties?

We need to look at the facts to objectively assess our decision-making. While people easily talk of the supposed great losses in trade between the US and the Philippines, the United States is only our second- (or third-) largest trading partner. Japan is currently the Philippines’s biggest trade partner, accounting for over $12 billion, or 21 percent of total Philippine exports. It is also the largest Official Development Assistance donor to the Philippines.

US FDI is largest in the manufacturing and business-process outsourcing sectors. However, American investments in the manufacturing sector are negligible in the overall Philippine manufacturing industry. Despite hosting the US military bases, the Philippine military has lagged behind its neighbors, with World War II and Vietnam War era equipment on the frontline. While dependent on military aid, in reality, the amount the Philippines receives is minimal when compared to other nations.

In the 21st century, practical foreign relations may force changes in current policy. The Philippines needs to get the “best deals” and that might entail doing what other nations have done. Turkey, for example, was a strong ally of the US three years ago. Now Russia and Turkey are lining up as “best friends”. Foreign relations that worked in the past may not be the best path for the future.