A banner year

IN keeping with the joy and hopefulness that this season symbolizes, let me list some of the election-management highlights of the year that is rapidly drawing to a close.

Let’s start with the #PiliPinas Debates. At the beginning of the year, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) spearheaded its first presidential and vice-presidential debate series in almost a quarter of a century—and it was a record- breaking event!

The #PiliPinas Debates 2016 brought all presidential candidates together on the same stage to actively engage with the voters and each other. This was a rare—if not actually unprecedented—occurrence made even more special by the fact that it didn’t just happen once. All five candidates faced off with each other in the first debates. For health reasons, the late, great Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago missed the second one, but rallied back stronger than ever for the third and final showdown.

It was a transcendent moment in Philippine politics when the politicians showed themselves willing and eager to engage with the electorate, and the electorate responded with great gusto. The debates trended on social media worldwide—another unprecedented feat for presidential debates—with close to 2 million tweets.

These never-before-seen levels of public enthusiasm for the electoral process sent people to the polling places in droves, with the 2016 national and local elections enjoying a record voter turnout of 81 percent. Just to put that in perspective, there are countries in the world with smaller populations than the number of Filipinos who trooped to the polls in 2016!

Apart from having the highest voter turnout in recent memory, the 2016 elections also showcased tremendous improvements in the Comelec’s proficiency in managing all aspects of automated elections —from validating the biometrics of more than 7 million people over a period of a little over a year, to printing 55.7 million ballots in just 49 days, to clocking the highest and fastest results transmission rates in the history of automated elections, at 96.4 percent.

And, of course, for the first time, winning senators and party-list organizations were proclaimed on the same day!—a mere 10 days after elections. Small wonder, then, that the 2016 elections are now deemed, based on surveys by the country’s most reputable polling firms, the most credible elections in recent history.

It is probably fitting then that the Philippines has been honored with international recognition from various quarters. The Philippines’s innovative use of social media in the #PiliPinas Debates, for instance, was cited by an international group as outdoing even the American presidential debates. The US-based Carter Center, in turn, said of the elections: “Most electoral stakeholders seemed to feel that the automated elections of 2016 marked significant improvement over previous Philippine elections.”

And most recently, the UK-based International Center for Policy Studies (ICPS) recognized the Comelec for Outstanding Achievements in Accessibility of Elections and in Ensuring Minority Participation. Apart from these commendations, the Comelec was also awarded the Election Management Award for the conduct of the 2016 elections. And, most prestigious of all, the ICPS chose the Comelec as the recipient of its prestigious international Electoral Commission of the Year award over 14 other electoral commissions from all over the world.

All things considered, 2016 was a banner year for everyone involved in making our Philippine elections work. For all that 2016 has been a roller-coaster ride, having the highs outnumber the lows is certainly something that the entire Comelec —myself included—will always be immensely thankful for.

Happy holidays everyone!

James Arthur B. Jimenez is director of the Commission on Elections’s Education and Information Department.