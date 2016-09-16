9-hour power interruption in some parts of Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga—The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) will conduct maintenance activities in some parts of Central Luzon starting on Saturday.

Ernest Vidal, NGCP corporate communications officer, said areas being serviced by Pampanga 1 Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Pelco-1) will experience a nine-hour power interruption, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Pelco-1 distrubutes power supply to the towns of Arayat, Candaba, Magalang, Mexico, San Luis and Santa Ana. “The NGCP will conduct testing of instrument transformers at Pelco I-Mexico metering point,” Vidal said.

Likewise, some areas in the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora will experience 8 a.m to 5 p.m. power outage on Tuesday.





“This is to facilitate the testing of lightning arrester at San Luis line metering point inside Cabanatuan Substation, and corrective works along Cabanatuan-San Luis transmission line,” he said.

Vidal said the nine-hour power interruption will affect areas being serviced by Neeco II-Area 1, Neeco II-Area 2 and Aurelco.