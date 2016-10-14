8 ways to develop the ‘conio’ style

UP against the “athleisure” and rave party trends, millennials might wonder if there’s still space in the fashion horizon for the classic and preppy look.

Thanks to the partnership formed among Sperry, Saucony, Skechers and Pony, millennials now have an opportunity to acquire the conio look that has been dominated by “the dudes” belonging to high society.

“Whatever the season, it’s a look you want in on, and with how good these guys look, there’s no question why,” a statement on the partnership said. Urban Dictionary defines conio as a term used to describe spoiled rich kids who often mix their English and Tagalog.

To get the much-wanted conio look, the four brands collaborated and developed eight tips for the Filipino male millennials.

Wear boat shoes. As an integral part of the preppy uniform, boat shoes, which became popular in the mid-1980s to early 1990s in the Philippines, are now worn far beyond the yacht clubs, where they first proliferated. This should be complemented by wearing a pair of slim-fit jeans or straight-cut pants. This combination will make a rather casual ensemble look more polished. Go for modest colors. Millennials are urged to wear pieces in grays and blacks. The typical conio would wear plain clothes in these understated hues. A black top paired with black pants is a good start. They can also try an all-gray outfit but in different shades. Seal the deal in minimalist outfits like these by looking for a versatile pair that features two neutral colors, like leather or black sneakers. Keep it crisp and clean. You can acquire a clean look easily with a white button down or a plain white shirt—two of the most common must-haves in every conio guy’s arsenal. Finish off the plain look with a dash of color in your shoes Cuff it up. Nail the laidback yet put-together short-sleeved shirt and shorts ensemble by cuffing the hemlines. Folding your jeans’ once or twice makes for a very relaxed style statement, too. Cuffed jeans or shorts call for fail-proof trainers. Try skimming bottoms. Wear snug ankle-grazing pants with a simple shirt or pair slim-fit shorts with a muscle tee. Balance out these millennial-inspired outfits with shoes that have become an iconic brand. Keep accessories minimal. Millennials must focus on quality over quantity where an accent piece can make the outfit. A snapback makes for a casual vibe, while a nice metal watch adds polish. The right accessories will add character to a simple shirt and ripped jeans combo or shirt plus cut-offs look. Master the tuck. Tucked-in tops for an everyday ensemble are cool for conios. They select tops with a good fit. So if you’re thinking of tucking in a baggy button down, think again. Go for timeless pieces. Wearing the classics is also for the millennials. Striped long-sleeve tees, plain sweaters, dark jeans and all-white sneakers are classics and will make them look polished without even trying. These outfits are best paired with classic and versatile white shoes.



