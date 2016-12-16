7 Savory Low-Fat Recipes

Asian Chicken Salad
Crunchy vegetables and tender chicken breasts tossed in a tangy vinaigrette make a refreshing main-dish salad. If you poach the chicken yourself, reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking liquid to make the dressing. Chile-garlic sauce is a spicy blend of chilis, garlic and other seasonings; it’s found in the Asian section of the market.
Serves: 6
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
For the dressing:
1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons rice-wine vinegar
1-1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
1-1/2 teaspoons chile-garlic sauce
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon tahini paste
3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth or reserved chicken-poaching liquid
For the salad:
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
8 cups shredded napa cabbage (1 small head)
1-1/2 cups grated carrots (2-3 medium)
5 radishes, sliced (about 1 cup)
1/2 cup chopped scallions
3-1/2 cups shredded skinless cooked chicken (about 1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast)
To prepare dressing:
- Combine soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, sesame oil and chile-garlic sauce in a glass measuring cup; stir to blend. Heat canola oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, one to two minutes. Add the soy sauce mixture to the pan; bring to a simmer. Whisk in tahini and broth (or poaching liquid); cook until reduced slightly, three to four minutes. Let cool.
To prepare salad:
- Heat a small dry skillet over medium-low heat. Add sesame seeds and cook, stirring, until lightly browned and fragrant, one to two minutes. Transfer to a small plate to cool.
- Combine cabbage, carrots, radishes, scallions and chicken in a large shallow bowl. Stir dressing to recombine and drizzle over the salad; toss to coat. Sprinkle the sesame seeds on top.
Enjoy!
Nutritition Facts
Per serving:
289 calories
14 g fat (2 g sat, 0 g mono)
64 mg cholesterol
14 g carbohydrate
28 g protein
3 g fiber
518 mg sodium
355 mg potassium
Nutrition Bonus: vitamin A (100 percent Daily Value), vitamin C (60 percent DV)
Banana-Kiwi Salad
Put away any preconceived notions of Grandma’s fruit salad. This unusual combination of tropical fruit in a savory shallot vinaigrette will have you dreaming of the tropics. To toast nuts and seeds on the stovetop, use a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, three to five minutes.
Serves: 6
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 tablespoon minced shallot
2 teaspoons rice vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
1/4 teaspoon salt
Pinch of cayenne pepper, or to taste
4 kiwis, peeled and diced
2 firm ripe bananas, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick slices
1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh mint
2 tablespoons chopped cashews, toasted
Preparation
- Whisk lime juice, oil, shallot, vinegar, honey, salt and cayenne in a medium bowl. Add kiwis, bananas, bell pepper and mint; toss to coat. Serve sprinkled with cashews.
Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Per serving:
170 calories
6 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)
0 mg cholesterol
30 g carbohydrate
3 g protein
5 g fiber
151 mg sodium
544 mg potassium
Nutrition Bonus: vitamin C (190 percent Daily Value), fiber (20 percent DV), potassium and vitamin A (15 percent DV)
Asparagus Soup
This creamless but creamy-tasting soup is a great lunch or summer-night dinner on its own – but you can also spoon it over lump crabmeat, cooked shrimp or cubed tofu for a healthier meal.
Serves: 6
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
14-ounce can reduced-sodium chicken broth
1/4 cup water
1 yellow-fleshed potato, such as Yukon Gold (6 ounces), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 medium shallot, thinly sliced
1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon dried savory or marjoram leaves
1/8 teaspoon salt
12 ounces asparagus, woody ends removed, sliced into one-inch pieces
1-1/2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, chopped
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Preparation
- Place broth, water, potato, shallot, garlic, thyme, savory (or marjoram) and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the potato is tender, about 8 minutes. Add asparagus, return to a simmer, and cook, covered, until the asparagus is tender, about 5 minutes more.
- Meanwhile, cook prosciutto in a small skillet over medium heat, stirring, until crisp, about 5 minutes.
- Pour the soup into a large blender or food processor; purée until smooth, scraping down the sides if necessary. Season with pepper. Serve topped with the crisped prosciutto.
Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Per serving:
174 calories
3 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)
20 mg cholesterol
25 g carbohydrate
15 g protein
5 g fiber
818 mg sodium
378 mg potassium
Nutrition Bonus: vitamin C (50 percent Daily Value), iron (30 percent DV), vitamin A (25 percent DV), folate (22 percent DV)
Avocado & Corn Salsa
Serve this bright and tasty salsa with tortilla chips.
Serves: 6
Praparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
3/4 cup frozen corn, thawed
1/2 cup quartered grape tomatoes
1 medium avocado, diced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
2 teaspoons lime juice
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Preparation
- Toss avocados, tomatoes, corn, cilantro, lime juice and salt in a medium bowl.
Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Per serving:
50 calories
3 g fat (0 g sat, 0 g mono)
0 mg cholesterol
5 g carbohydrate
1 g protein
2 g fiber
37 mg sodium
169 mg potassium
Nutrition Bonus: fiber, vitamin C, potassium
Whole-Wheat Crepes
This basic crepe recipe is a tasty wrap for sweet and savory fillings.
Serves: 6
Praparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon sugar (for dessert crepes; optional)
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 large eggs
1/2 cup one percent milk
2 teaspoons butter, melted, or oil
1/2 cup seltzer water or club soda
Preparation
- Combine whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, sugar (if using), salt, eggs, milk and butter (or oil) in a food processor or blender; process until smooth, scraping the sides once or twice. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
- Slowly whisk seltzer water (or club soda) into the crepe batter. Lightly oil a small nonstick skillet with a crumpled paper towel; heat the skillet over medium-high heat. Ladle about 2 tablespoons batter into the skillet with a small ladle or measuring cup; immediately tilt and rotate the pan to spread the batter evenly over the bottom.
- Cook the crepe until the underside is lightly browned, about 30 seconds. Using a small metal spatula or a fork, lift the edge of the crepe, quickly grasp it with your fingers and flip. Cook until the second side is lightly browned, about 20 seconds longer. Slide the crepe onto a plate.
- If serving immediately, fill and roll or fold the crepe. Continue to cook crepes with the remaining batter, oiling the pan as needed and stacking crepes as you go.
Variations:
Buckwheat Crepes: Substitute buckwheat flour for the whole-wheat flour. Fill with sautéed apples or smoked salmon and cream cheese.
Cornmeal Crepes: Substitute cornmeal for the whole-wheat flour. Try with a spicy chili or with blueberries and cream cheese.
Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Per serving:
49 calories
2 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)
41 mg cholesterol
6 g carbohydrate
2 g protein
1 g fiber
53 mg sodium
24 mg potassium
Warm Salmon Salad with Crispy Potatoes
This light salad combines things we love: a bed of crispy potatoes, some delicious fish, flavorful greens and a perk-you-up dressing.
Serves: 6
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
2 small yellow-fleshed potatoes, such as Yukon Gold, scrubbed and cut into 1/8-inch slices
1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
1 medium shallot, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons rice vinegar
1/4 cup buttermilk
2 7-ounce cans boneless, skinless salmon, drained
4 cups arugula
Preparation
- Heat one tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and cook, turning once, until brown and crispy, 5-6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt; cover with foil to keep warm.
- Combine the remaining one tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, shallot and vinegar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from the heat and whisk in buttermilk. Place salmon in a medium bowl and toss with the warm dressing. Divide arugula among four plates and top with the potatoes and salmon.
Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Per serving:
260 calories
10 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)
61 mg cholesterol
15 g carbohydrate
3 g protein
2 g fiber
652 mg sodium
522 mg potassium
Nutrition Bonus: vitamin C (32 percent Daily Value), vitamin A (9 percent DV)
Tomato-Cucumber Raita
Raitas provide a cool note to a spicy dish.
Serves: 6
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup low-fat plain yogurt
1/2 cup finely chopped seeded peeled cucumber
1/2 cup chopped seeded tomato
1/4 cup minced red onion
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon salt
Preparation
- Combine yogurt, cucumber, tomato, onion, mint, cumin and salt in a small bowl; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Per serving:
53 calories
1 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)
4 mg cholesterol
6 g carbohydrate
4 g protein
1 g fiber
193 mg sodium
243 mg potassium
