7 Savory Low-Fat Recipes

Asian Chicken Salad

Crunchy vegetables and tender chicken breasts tossed in a tangy vinaigrette make a refreshing main-dish salad. If you poach the chicken yourself, reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking liquid to make the dressing. Chile-garlic sauce is a spicy blend of chilis, garlic and other seasonings; it’s found in the Asian section of the market.

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the dressing:

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice-wine vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons sesame oil

1-1/2 teaspoons chile-garlic sauce

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon tahini paste

3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth or reserved chicken-poaching liquid

For the salad:

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

8 cups shredded napa cabbage (1 small head)

1-1/2 cups grated carrots (2-3 medium)

5 radishes, sliced (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup chopped scallions

3-1/2 cups shredded skinless cooked chicken (about 1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast)

To prepare dressing:

Combine soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, sesame oil and chile-garlic sauce in a glass measuring cup; stir to blend. Heat canola oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, one to two minutes. Add the soy sauce mixture to the pan; bring to a simmer. Whisk in tahini and broth (or poaching liquid); cook until reduced slightly, three to four minutes. Let cool.

To prepare salad:

Heat a small dry skillet over medium-low heat. Add sesame seeds and cook, stirring, until lightly browned and fragrant, one to two minutes. Transfer to a small plate to cool. Combine cabbage, carrots, radishes, scallions and chicken in a large shallow bowl. Stir dressing to recombine and drizzle over the salad; toss to coat. Sprinkle the sesame seeds on top.

Enjoy!

Nutritition Facts

Per serving:

289 calories

14 g fat (2 g sat, 0 g mono)

64 mg cholesterol

14 g carbohydrate

28 g protein

3 g fiber

518 mg sodium

355 mg potassium

Nutrition Bonus: vitamin A (100 percent Daily Value), vitamin C (60 percent DV)

Banana-Kiwi Salad

Put away any preconceived notions of Grandma’s fruit salad. This unusual combination of tropical fruit in a savory shallot vinaigrette will have you dreaming of the tropics. To toast nuts and seeds on the stovetop, use a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, three to five minutes.

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon minced shallot

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch of cayenne pepper, or to taste

4 kiwis, peeled and diced

2 firm ripe bananas, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick slices

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh mint

2 tablespoons chopped cashews, toasted

Preparation

Whisk lime juice, oil, shallot, vinegar, honey, salt and cayenne in a medium bowl. Add kiwis, bananas, bell pepper and mint; toss to coat. Serve sprinkled with cashews.

Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per serving:

170 calories

6 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)

0 mg cholesterol

30 g carbohydrate

3 g protein

5 g fiber

151 mg sodium

544 mg potassium

Nutrition Bonus: vitamin C (190 percent Daily Value), fiber (20 percent DV), potassium and vitamin A (15 percent DV)

Asparagus Soup

This creamless but creamy-tasting soup is a great lunch or summer-night dinner on its own – but you can also spoon it over lump crabmeat, cooked shrimp or cubed tofu for a healthier meal.

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

14-ounce can reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup water

1 yellow-fleshed potato, such as Yukon Gold (6 ounces), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried savory or marjoram leaves

1/8 teaspoon salt

12 ounces asparagus, woody ends removed, sliced into one-inch pieces

1-1/2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, chopped

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Preparation

Place broth, water, potato, shallot, garlic, thyme, savory (or marjoram) and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the potato is tender, about 8 minutes. Add asparagus, return to a simmer, and cook, covered, until the asparagus is tender, about 5 minutes more. Meanwhile, cook prosciutto in a small skillet over medium heat, stirring, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Pour the soup into a large blender or food processor; purée until smooth, scraping down the sides if necessary. Season with pepper. Serve topped with the crisped prosciutto.

Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per serving:

174 calories

3 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)

20 mg cholesterol

25 g carbohydrate

15 g protein

5 g fiber

818 mg sodium

378 mg potassium

Nutrition Bonus: vitamin C (50 percent Daily Value), iron (30 percent DV), vitamin A (25 percent DV), folate (22 percent DV)

Avocado & Corn Salsa

Serve this bright and tasty salsa with tortilla chips.

Serves: 6

Praparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

3/4 cup frozen corn, thawed

1/2 cup quartered grape tomatoes

1 medium avocado, diced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons lime juice

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Preparation

Toss avocados, tomatoes, corn, cilantro, lime juice and salt in a medium bowl.

Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per serving:

50 calories

3 g fat (0 g sat, 0 g mono)

0 mg cholesterol

5 g carbohydrate

1 g protein

2 g fiber

37 mg sodium

169 mg potassium

Nutrition Bonus: fiber, vitamin C, potassium

Whole-Wheat Crepes

This basic crepe recipe is a tasty wrap for sweet and savory fillings.

Serves: 6

Praparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon sugar (for dessert crepes; optional)

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 large eggs

1/2 cup one percent milk

2 teaspoons butter, melted, or oil

1/2 cup seltzer water or club soda

Preparation

Combine whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, sugar (if using), salt, eggs, milk and butter (or oil) in a food processor or blender; process until smooth, scraping the sides once or twice. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Slowly whisk seltzer water (or club soda) into the crepe batter. Lightly oil a small nonstick skillet with a crumpled paper towel; heat the skillet over medium-high heat. Ladle about 2 tablespoons batter into the skillet with a small ladle or measuring cup; immediately tilt and rotate the pan to spread the batter evenly over the bottom. Cook the crepe until the underside is lightly browned, about 30 seconds. Using a small metal spatula or a fork, lift the edge of the crepe, quickly grasp it with your fingers and flip. Cook until the second side is lightly browned, about 20 seconds longer. Slide the crepe onto a plate. If serving immediately, fill and roll or fold the crepe. Continue to cook crepes with the remaining batter, oiling the pan as needed and stacking crepes as you go.

Variations:

Buckwheat Crepes: Substitute buckwheat flour for the whole-wheat flour. Fill with sautéed apples or smoked salmon and cream cheese.

Cornmeal Crepes: Substitute cornmeal for the whole-wheat flour. Try with a spicy chili or with blueberries and cream cheese.

Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per serving:

49 calories

2 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)

41 mg cholesterol

6 g carbohydrate

2 g protein

1 g fiber

53 mg sodium

24 mg potassium

Warm Salmon Salad with Crispy Potatoes

This light salad combines things we love: a bed of crispy potatoes, some delicious fish, flavorful greens and a perk-you-up dressing.

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 small yellow-fleshed potatoes, such as Yukon Gold, scrubbed and cut into 1/8-inch slices

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1/4 cup buttermilk

2 7-ounce cans boneless, skinless salmon, drained

4 cups arugula

Preparation

Heat one tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and cook, turning once, until brown and crispy, 5-6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt; cover with foil to keep warm. Combine the remaining one tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, shallot and vinegar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from the heat and whisk in buttermilk. Place salmon in a medium bowl and toss with the warm dressing. Divide arugula among four plates and top with the potatoes and salmon.

Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per serving:

260 calories

10 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)

61 mg cholesterol

15 g carbohydrate

3 g protein

2 g fiber

652 mg sodium

522 mg potassium

Nutrition Bonus: vitamin C (32 percent Daily Value), vitamin A (9 percent DV)

Tomato-Cucumber Raita

Raitas provide a cool note to a spicy dish.

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat plain yogurt

1/2 cup finely chopped seeded peeled cucumber

1/2 cup chopped seeded tomato

1/4 cup minced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preparation

Combine yogurt, cucumber, tomato, onion, mint, cumin and salt in a small bowl; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per serving:

53 calories

1 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono)

4 mg cholesterol

6 g carbohydrate

4 g protein

1 g fiber

193 mg sodium

243 mg potassium

