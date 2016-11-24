7 exercises to achieve an hourglass figure

WE researched into all the different types of exercises and have concluded that the main areas to target are your legs, glutes and abs.

1 Squats Squats are the best movement you can do to work your glutes and hamstrings and give you that hourglass figure. They are a simple movement and when done correctly, will show great results. Before you start the movement, stand with your feet shoulder width apart, keep your chest facing upwards and your shoulders back. Now allow your body to come down until your glutes are parallel with your knees.

2 Side Lunges To do a side lunge, you just have to stand upright and then move your right foot so it is further than shoulder-width apart. So, essentially for this movement it is like you leaning on the right leg. Then, bring your left foot to meet your right foot and stand upright. Just keep repeating this movement until you feel a burn in your right leg. Then, turn and do the same for your left leg. The wider you bring your foot out, the more of a stretch you will feel on your glutes and hamstrings.

3 Glute Kickbacks (Standing/Kneeling) Standing: For these kickbacks, you can just hold onto a hard surface nearby for support and keep your feet touching each other. To begin the movement, just lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping your back and upper body straight. When you get to the top, you should squeeze your glutes for optimum results. Then, do the same with the left leg and do as many as you can.

Kneeling: For this, you need to have a lot of floor space. Kneel down so your hands are touching the ground and your knees are shoulder width apart. Now, bring your right leg upwards, without moving the rest of your body and “kickback”. Again, when you get to the top, ensure you are squeezing the muscle and slowly bring your leg back down again to the same level as your other knee – don’t touch the floor and do the next repetition.

4 Lunges Lunges are really simple. All you have to do is stand upright and then place your right foot out in front of you so your leg is at a right angle, then bring yourself up using your quads. These are really good for toning the muscle and will give you more muscle definition in your legs—this gives the illusion of an hourglass figure.

5 Bicycle Crunches A bicycle crunch will allow you to feel a burn in your abdominal area. To begin the exercise, lay on the ground with your feet up in front of you at a right angle. Now, bring your upper body upwards, around 5 to 6 inches so you are in a “crunch” position. Then, put your hands behind your head with your elbows pointing outwards. Now, keeping your hands behind your head, bring your right elbow towards your left knee and push the left leg out so it is straight, then bring it back to the right angle position. Then, twist your body and do the same with the left leg. Do this repetitively, moving from right leg to left leg until you feel a burn in your abdominals.

6 Plank To do a plank, you just have to lay so your stomach is facing the floor and your back to the ceiling. Then, bring your arms up under you and hold yourself up using your elbows (these should be around shoulder width apart). Now, lift your lower body upwards while keeping your toes on the floor. Ensure your back is straight, look forward and hold this position for as long as possible.

7 Sit-ups For sit-ups you need to have something to rest your foot under (like a couch or under a chest of drawers), or you can get someone to hold your feet down for you. So, all you need to do is have your knees bent at around a 45-degree angle, waist and bum neutral. This movement is all about moving your upper body. When you’re laying your back down, make sure that you don’t come all the way to the bottom – stop around 3 to 4 inches before you hit the bottom and then lift your abs upwards again until you are level with your knees. For this movement, you can keep your fingers on your temples and your elbows pointing outwards to feel the best squeeze in the abs.

bewellbuzz.com