7 beauty products estheticians use (that you don’t know about)
By Hallie Gould | Byrdie
YOU’RE neatly tucked into one of those glorious heated beds in a fresh, white robe. Your facialist begins doing her thing—massaging, applying and swiftly moving from one product to the next using techniques you can’t see and formulas you don’t recognize. Then, like magic, you’re done an hour later and look brighter and wildly revitalized. But, you still have no idea what that brush-like thing was, or what product was used to give you that incredible glow.
Well, we’re pulling back the curtain on the mystery of it all. Breaking the fourth wall, so to speak. I spoke with Jillian Wright, clinical esthetician and cofounder of the Indie Beauty Expo Media Group, about all her best kept secrets. Below, she reveals seven of her most favorite, under-the-radar products she uses during her treatments. And now, you can use them at home to get those same results.
- Aquareveal Satin Bright Soft Water Peel. “This excellent and gentle exfoliant is perfect in the treatment room for all skin types. The therapist massages it into the skin and, like a gommage, it lifts away the dead skin cells, leaving your skin smooth but ready for extractions. Follow it up with a steam or your favorite serum and moisturizer. The residue can be removed with four-by-four pieces of square gauze or a facial sponge.”
- Florapy Sheet Masks. “I’m obsessed with sheet masks. I discovered these at the Indie Beauty Expo LA in May—now I buy them in droves for my professional treatments and to give to clients to take home. The gelatinous texture feels very soothing to the skin because it is made out of coconut. It’s infused with the right amount of serum so it doesn’t drip and it’s not wasteful. The smell is not at all overbearing—which can make some clients uncomfortable. It has a cooling sensation so it’s great at the end of a facial with exfoliation, extractions or anything that heats up the skin. My clients leave with less redness and more even-toned, plump, bouncy skin.”
- Hum Nutrition Flawless and Fearless Supplements. “I love turning my clients on to ingestible beauty. It helps get them thinking about beauty from within. Hum Nutrition makes several kinds of supplements, but this one is particularly important for clearer skin. If you have issues with acne, you’ll absolutely appreciate the continued effects this provides.”
- Jillian Wright Skincare Detox Glow. “This combination of ingredients helps to purge the skin of impurities at the end of a facial, leaving your skin smooth and hyper-clean. It comes out in November, but once it does, you’ll never be able to live without it. Mix the blend of Coso Mountain green clay, matcha green tea, kale, turmeric, lavender powder, coconut, charcoal, chamomile and hemp [to name a few] with water, aloe, yogurt [for the lactic acid and smoothing properties], banana or avocado. Apply it on your body to banish body acne and any patches of roughness.”
- Mdsolarscience Mineral Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 50. “The texture is like silk and works for all skin types, even acne-prone. It will not clog your pores and it feels weightless as the last layer of skin care before your makeup. The finish is matte and will not leave skin feeling or looking greasy!”
- Image Skincare Ormedic Lip Enhancement Complex. “I use it in the treatment room so my clients’ lips don’t get dried out from the peels and LED light. It smells like butterscotch!”
- Tassi Terrycloth Hair Holder. “This hair protector is excellent to use during a facial or at home because it’s made out of soft terry cloth and will not mess up your blowout. Just tuck your hair into the band so it doesn’t get wet during your facial or while you wash your face.”