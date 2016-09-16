LOILO CITY—The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is hoping to complete the establishment of 51 community fish-landing centers in Western Visayas by the middle of next year. BFAR Regional Director for Western Visayas Remia Aparri said 17 fish-landing centers were funded in 2015 and 34 more have been added on their list of projects this year. The project has a total fund of around P153 million. She disclosed that construction of some of the projects is ongoing, while others are still on the bidding and procurement process.

The community fish-landing center is expected to boost the economic activity in the area where it is situated. It is built specifically to benefit marginal fishermen.

Three community fish landing centers were already completed and turned over to their host local government units. These are in Ibajay, Aklan; Pan-ay, Capiz and Estancia, Iloilo. The center is built in areas where there is a high incidence of poor fishermen and accessible to target beneficiaries.

The facility can be used as a market place and training hub for value adding and post harvest practices.