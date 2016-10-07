5 older people from Baguio recommended to receive cash gifts from Malacañang

BAGUIO CITY—The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on September 30 confirmed the inclusion of five senior citizens (SC) in the recognition rites and awarding ceremony of centenarians in Malacañang in observation of the “Elderly Filipino” in October.

CSWDO head Betty Fangasan identified the five SCs as Maria Amingay Insigne, Fruto Palpalay Dalmas, Ceferino Montero Cabasa, Rosalina Pagaddut Ognayon and Dap-dapol Kuyap-pi.

Based on the reports of the agency’s social workers, the centenarians lived disciplined lives and had fruits and vegetables in their daily diet.

All are mobile and can communicate well, except for Ognayon, who is currently bedridden due to a stroke she suffered in 2014.





Fangasan said the centenarians will first be recognized by the local government unit (LGU) of Baguio City and each will receive P10,000. They will also be included in a list of elderly to be recommended for recognition and cash incentive of P100,000 each from Malacaňang through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The recognition and awarding in Baguio City took place on October 4 at the Baguio Convention Center (BCC) in the opening program of the Elderly Filipino Month, themed “Pagmamahal at Respeto ng Nakababata, Nakapagpapaligaya sa Nakatatanda.”

The centenarians are:

Maria A. Insigne, a widow, celebrated her 100th birthday on April 16. She said her secret to long life is eating nutritious food. She maintains an organic vegetable garden in her backyard. Insigne also attributes her longevity to her faith in God and her optimistic attitude.

Fruto P. Dalmas celebrated his 100th birthday on January 17. He communicates well and can attend to his needs. Dalmas was a farmer before he became a miner until his retirement in 1988.

Ceferino M. Cabasa reached his 100th birthday on August 25 and is retired from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Rosalina P. Ognayon celebrated her 101st birthday on June 10, and is confined on a wheelchair after suffering from a stroke in 2014. Ognayon’s ability to speak was affected by her stroke. She can only nod when asked or when she needs something. Ognayon was a farmer whose husband, who passed away in 2001, was a wood carver.

Dap-dapol Kuyap-pi celebrated his 101st birthday on April 7 and is currently residing at Km 5 Asin Road, Baguio City.

Fangasan called on residents who may know a centenarian to complete the necessary documents including the birth and marriage certificates and photographs and submit the same to the CSWDO for verification.