$5 billion in revenues, 210,000 jobs in health care

Global health-care information technology and business-process management (IT-BPM) market is expected to grow from $170.47 billion revenues in 2016 to $276.79 billion in 2021. This was revealed by Beng Coronel, president of the Health care Information Management Association of the Philippines (Himpa) during the industry’s annual Health care Information and Management Systems (HIMS) Conference held at Makati Shangri-La.

From the global health-care IT-BPM market, the Philippines will corner about $5 billion in revenues by 2022, which will translate to 210,000 direct employments, said Beng, who is also president of Pointwest Technologies Corp.

Market drivers—like transformation to value-based outcomes, consolidation among and between payers and providers, telemedicine, consumerization and technological advances, like robotics process automation, digital transformation and new delivery and billing models—will contribute to the forecasted growth for the local HIMS industry.

The conference’s theme “Global Convergence Enabling Inclusive Care and Innovation” aims to discuss key success factors to ensure that the Philippines remains competitive as a destination of choice by global companies. This was reiterated by Jeff Williams, chairman of Himap and GIC Enablement Operations head of DTSI.





Secretary Rodolfo A. Salalima of Department of Information and Communications Tecnology (DICT) was represented by Commissioner Monchito B. Ibrahim who expressed support for the sector’s aim to identify key factors and programs that will contribute to the positioning of the Philippines as the leading destination for quality HIMS. DICT recognized the contribution of the health-care IT-BPM industry that has achieved an estimate $1.3 billion in annual revenues.

Myla Reyes, Himap board of trustee and conference committee chair, and concurrent vice president for health-care operations of SPi Global, successfully organized and managed the seventh HIMS Conference, bringing together over 40 international and local VIP guests to speak on three very important focus point to over 300 delegates.

Speakers include Karthik Rajan, principal consultant of Frost & Sullivan; Dan Schwebach, VP of AAPC; Nora K. Terrado, undersecretary of the Department of Trade and Industry; Roger Salazar, president and Country Lead of UHG; and Kit Sumabat, CEO of HealthInformatics Inc.

The conference expanded to include breakout sessions in different tracks for business, technology and talent executives and a new framework will be provided to participants with a breadth and depth of knowledge on topics with principles drawn from different disciplines.

Delegates were impressed with the three focus tracks:

Innovate track, highlighting on the millennial health-care professionals and how the Philippine educational system is keeping up with the industry needs; robotic process automation (RPA) and if it is a threat or opportunity; and health IT innovations in our own backyard.

Transform track covered emerging service and business models in the HIM-BPM sector, the rise of health call centers and if the country was ready, and the age of health-care consumerism.

Care track deliberated on how telehealth is changing the game in patient care, data analytics and its uses in healthcare population management, and electronic claims processing in the Philippines.

Global health-care-BPM executives, industry experts and professionals attended the whole-day event that was copresented by Globe Telecom; Eastern Telecoms; NICE Systems Ltd.; Shearwater Health; Pointwest Technologies; TeleDevelopment Services Inc.; United Health Group; SPi Global; AAPC; and Oxford Research Group.

HIMS is now trending and providing career opportunities to thousands of Filipinos, including unemployed or underemployed registered nurses. Industry leaders and investors highlighted the profound global changes seen and experienced that affect day-to-day living.

The absence of medical practitioners has been a reason for deprivation of basic health care. Presently, we see various modes of providing care and using technology as an enabler. Information plays a vital role in ensuring proper provision of care, and Himap takes seriously their role in equipping both health-care providers and payors with the accurate and timely information needed to deliver appropriate results.

The Philippines sees another rising star in the HIMS sector, an important part of the IT-BPM industry.