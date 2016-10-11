40 airlines protest Naia’s quarantine rules vs Zika

ALL 40 air carriers flying out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) are up in arms against the seeming strong-arm tactics by the airport’s Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), requiring airlines to use a certain kind of insecticide against the Zika virus every time an airplane lands at the premier airport.

“The members of the Airline Operators Council [AOC] are issued World Health Organization [WHO] certified insecticide and we spray our aircraft before landing,” said a member who requested anonymity because they need approval from headquarters abroad to issue statements.

The AOC members are one in saying the airport quarantine had told them to buy a WHO-certified insecticide from them at P385 per canister.

“The AOC has more than 200 airplanes flying out of the Naia and a combined total of more than 500 counting Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, Zest Air and AirAsia, and with an average of three canisters per airplane. That’s a lot of money.”





The AOC members said opening the passenger cabin and the cargo compartment after landing would have allowed Zika-carrying mosquitoes and virus to escape and, therefore, fumigation would be useless.

“’Pag nabuksan ang cabin at cargo pagdating ng eroplano, ’di singaw na. Bakit pa eespreyan,” they said. “The AOC will appeal this directive from the Bureau of Quarantine.”

Dr. Gerry Camba, Naia quarantine doctor, issued a memorandum, saying every aircraft passenger cabin and cargo hold must be sprayed with 2-percent d-phenothrin and 2-percent permethrin upon arrival at the airport and prior to the cargo being unloaded.

He said airline personnel must submit the canisters they used as proof they fumigated the aircraft upon arriving at the Naia.

By the BOQ’s memorandum, every aircraft must be sprayed with the Zika-killing insecticide from WHO-recommended spray upon arrival at the airport and prior to the cargo’s being unloaded.

WHO has declared the spread of the Zika virus as an international public-health emergency. The number of cans of insecticide will be determined by the type of aircraft: A Boeing A747-400 needs 400 grams, or four cans, while a B737 needs only one can, the BOQ said.

Should an airline fail to comply, the BOQ will spray the aircraft and charge the airline a fee of P375 per can.