4 ASG kidnap victims rescued in Sulu, Basilan

THE military recovered another kidnap victim taken by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu last month, bringing to four the number of rescued victims in just three days.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the military’s Joint Task Force Sulu, said Edmundo Ramos, alias “Moymoy”, was rescued at around 1 a.m. on Monday at Tapiantana, Basilan.

Ramos showed up in the area after escaping from the hands of his ASG captors in Sulu, who had held him along with three other colleagues but who were also freed.

Last Friday Jason Pon Vailoces, Joel de Mesa Adanza and Filemon Francisco Guerrero Jr. showed up at Barangay Kagay, Talipao, Sulu, after they escaped from their captors.

The three, along with Ramos, were snatched by ASG members on July 15 at their construction barracks located at the Provincial Sports Complex, Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu.

During their debriefing, the three said because of the continuing military operations, they moved together with their ASG abductors led by Almujer Yadah from one place to another, pushing them away from the ASG stronghold.

They claimed they saw an opportunity to escape while their abductors were praying.

 

 

 

 

