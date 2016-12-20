3 power firms to own 20% of SLTEC

AXIA Power Holdings Philippines Corp. (Axia Power), a subsidiary of Marubeni Corp., entered into an agreement with AC Energy Holdings Inc. (AC Energy) and Phinma Energy Corp. (Phinma Energy) to acquire a 20-percent stake in South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp. (SLTEC).

AC Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ayala Corp., signed definitive documents to sell a 15-percent stake in SLTEC to Axia Power, while Phinma Energy also sold a 5-percent stake to Axia Power. The agreement brings Phinma Energy’s ownership in SLTEC to 45 percent, and AC Energy’s to 35 percent.

SLTEC owns and operates a 2 x 135-MW thermal power plant in Calaca, Batangas. The plant operates as a baseload plant to meet the power demand in Luzon.

“We are delighted to have a new partner in SLTEC. Marubeni Group has extensive experience in thermal power, and this should further strengthen our joint venture. The partial sale also allows AC Energy to reinvest more aggressively in new projects as we pursue our 2020 goal of reaching 2,000 MW,” said John Eric T. Francia, president and CEO of AC Energy.

Dr. Francisco L. Viray, president and CEO of Phinma Energy, said, “The Marubeni Group investment in SLTEC conveys strong validation of confidence in SLTEC’s management team, as well as in the future prospects for reliable and efficient plant operations. Phinma Energy will continue to offer SLTEC’s full output, in line with the company’s growth aspirations as a licensed retail electricity supplier.”

Taking this opportunity, Marubeni, together with Phinma Energy and AC Energy, is exploring jointly developing new power projects in the future and intends to build strong and stable relationships.

In the Philippines Marubeni has participated in several power-generation assets, which are almost equivalent to 20 percent of the country’s total installed capacity. Marubeni, utilizing its extensive experience and knowledge gained in projects around the world, will contribute to development in the Philippines through the provision of a stable power supply.