3 Mindanaoans at helm of government: Partners for making real, sweeping change

THE shift to federalism, while the centerpiece of the Duterte administration’s six-year program for “change,” is not the only item on its agenda that could spell substantive, thoroughgoing reform seen to create a wide-ranging impact on the country.

Both houses of Congress are now busy working on several items on the legislative agenda, with hopes of finishing several of them before the Christmas break, or right after the 2017 national budget is approved. These include the bill granting emergency powers to the Executive to resolve the traffic crisis and the Freedom of Information (FOI) bill.

Still, it’s the journey to federalism—an idea that began more than three decades ago, but occasionally sputtering, as the nation got snowed under by one crisis after another—that is seen to embody the most important change promised by the Duterte administration that came to power on June 30.

That President Duterte has two fellow Mindanaoans—Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III and Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, his PDP Laban partymates—heading both chambers of Congress, which is unprecedented in the Philippines’s political history, is viewed as the key factor behind the optimism that real change is finally possible.





Aside from the efforts to prepare for federalism, Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III voiced confidence that the pending bills on emergency powers and FOI, both being sponsored by Sen. Grace Poe, will be submitted for plenary approval before lawmakers go on recess for the holidays.

“I am sure,” Sotto told the BusinesMirror, “the two bills will be reported at about the same time for plenary consideration and approval, in time for the year-end recess.”

Poe confirmed that the Committee on Public Information, which she chairs, is set to endorse the FOI bill for plenary consideration, even as the emergency-powers bill needs one more hearing. Both bills, nonetheless, are likely to be put to a floor vote before Congress adjourns sessions this year.

Other pending major bills include the proposed legislation calling for a constitutional convention to shift to the federal form of government, a process that President Duterte is looking to complete within a two-year time frame.

In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the BusinessMirror-Unilab Dangal Awards for Elderly Care for accomplished senior citizens, the Senate President’s father and namesake, Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr., said the process looks more like “three years.”

The elder Pimentel—who once was also a Senate president—said his son’s timetable for steering the chamber through preparations for deliberations on federalism is “feasible.”

Priority bills lined up

Meanwhile, other priority bills that are also up for plenary deliberations are:

the bill on the coco-levy assets disposition, sponsored by the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, chaired by Sen. Cynthia A. Villar;

amendment to the Corporation Code, by the constitutional amendments and revision of codes panel, chaired by Sen. Franklin M. Drilon;

amendments to the Cooperatives Development Authority charter, by the Committee on Cooperatives, chaired by Sen. Juan Miguel F. Zubiri;

amendments to the anti-wiretapping law by the Committee on Public Order, chaired by Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson;

creation of a Department of Housing, by the Committee on Urban Planning, chaired by Sen. Joseph Victor G. Ejercito; and

expanded maternity leave, by the Committee on Women, Children and Family Relations, chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Journey to federalism with the Mindanao ‘Trio’

Such a transcendental change as a shift to federalism may seem near impossible in the Philippine context, given the country’s background of systemic, structural problems in both the political and economic spheres.

The new administration after June 30 is optimistic, though, that it can be pulled off, given that Malacañang, the Senate and the House of Representatives are all under the helm of PDP-Laban partymates. This has given federalism advocates confidence in mustering majority votes in the bicameral Congress to fulfill President Duterte’s dream to shift to the federal system during his term.

Noting the growing support in both chambers of Congress for the change that President Duterte promised would come to the country, Pimentel III had predicted that, “inevitably, then, as a part of the machinery of government, change must also come to and from the Senate.”

A manifestation of such adjustments in the chamber, Pimentel III said, is the fact that even senators from other political parties had all made it possible for the lone representative of the PDP-Laban (himself) to be elected as Senate president.

His peers, Pimentel III gladly noted, were “able to think outside of the box and apply new approaches to old setups.”

Indeed, he had reason to believe even the most transcendental change is possible, albeit with many challenges yet to be hurdled, because of the coincidence of three Mindanaoans making history by heading key branches of government. And for the first time in Philippine history, a Mindanaonon, former Davao City Mayor Rodrigo R. Duterte, was elected President of the nation.

As Pimentel was being installed to the Senate presidency, the members of the House of Representatives were also electing by overwhelming majority vote Davao del Norte Representative Alvarez.

“It had never been this way before,” Pimentel III pointed out, soon after assuming the Senate presidency. “For a long time, the people of Mindanao have felt excluded from the center of political power that defined policies and programs for the progress and development of the nation.”

He added: “Now, history seems to be making up for all those times of exclusion. And it is now mandating that the two main branches of our tripartite government setup, namely, the Executive and the Legislative departments, be led by individuals from Mindanao.”

The adoption of a federal system of government, Pimentel III had said, would be the best culmination of “genuine and meaningful change” that is the anchor of the Duterte administration.

The Senate president listed the essential elements of the Program of Government for Change that the majority of senators committed to support: the all-out search for peace; the ongoing war against crime, drugs and corruption; reforms in the taxation system to make it more just and progressive; strengthening of the rule of law and making the justice system work; reforming the budget and declaring a war on waste; pushing sustainable and inclusive economic growth; protecting the environment; and delivering quality education and quality health care, among others.

Under their agenda, the budget bill—a proposed P3.3-trillion 2017 appropriations—takes precedence over other bills in the legislative pipeline, including the emergency powers and FOI bill, before Congress goes on recess on October 20 (to resume on November 7).

Also listed under priority measures are the comprehensive nursing law and Increase in the Salary of Government Physicians (Committee on Civil Service); Anti-Discrimination Act (Committee on National and Cultural Minorities); Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act (Committee on Environment and Natural Resources); Philippine Passport Act (Committee on Foreign Relations); Mindanao Railway Bill and Increase in Social Security System Minimum Monthly Pension (Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises); End of Endo Act and Security of Tenure of Workers in the Private Sector (Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resource Development); Fixed Terms for the Chief of Staff and the Major Service Commanders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; Term of Enlistment of Uniformed Personnel (Committee on National Defense and Security); FOI Act (Committee on Public Information and Mass Media); emergency powers (Committee on Public Services); Public-Private Partnership Act (Committee on Public Works); Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development); and the Ease of Doing Business Act, or the Fast Business Permit Act (Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship).

With the House and Senate affirming their partnering for change, all these initiatives for reform could be possible, the political leaders said.