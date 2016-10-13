$3-billion ODAs imperiled by Duterte diatribe–Drilon

Over $3 billion in official development assistance (ODA) grants from Western countries are imperiled by President Duterte’s continuing tirades against major foreign donors, including the United States and the European Union (EU).

Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin M. Drilon voiced this concern on Wednesday during the Commission on Appointment’s hearing on the confirmation of Finance Secretary Carlos G.Dominguez III.

While affirming support for the Duterte administration’s assertion of an independent foreign policy, Drilon voiced growing apprehension over the President’s penchant for making “insulting” remarks against leaders of Western countries supporting the Philippines.

“We should maintain an independent foreign policy. But the question that is in everybody’s mind is, in maintaining an independent foreign policy, do we have to displease, insult our allies?” Drilon asked Dominguez.





“Here, we are talking about $3-billion ODA. If our friends are being insulted daily, will this not put our $3-billion ODA in jeopardy?”

The senator added: “Are we not putting in danger our $3-billion ODA by displeasing our allies?”

Drilon affirmed there was no question about maintaining an independent foreign policy, noting this is an obligation on the part of the government under the Constitution. “But…in order to pursue an independent foreign policy—which we support —do we have in the process displease our long-term allies and—no matter what you say—put in jeopardy the ODA?”

In reply, Dominguez concedes “there might be a school of thought that would say that it is not advisable to do that.”

Asked by Drilon if he belongs to that school of thought, Dominguez said: “I am not the foreign affairs minister, but I would say that yes, there is some logic to what you’re saying.”

The Finance secretary confirmed that total ODA grants from Western countries add up to $3 billion, broken down as follows: “from the US $1.2 billion, which included the $450 million from Millenium Development Challenge; from Australia, $567 million; the UN, $365 million; EU, $327 million. The total is $3 billion.”

In turn, Drilon acknowledged that “we were able to put that on the record that at least the secretary of finance has some independent policy that he wants to pursue in his term.”

But, he also added: “that is a cause for concern among the citizenry and I am glad that you have associated yourself with that concern. I will repeat, an independent foreign policy is a constitutional duty of the President.”