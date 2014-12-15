Lazada Philippines launches new-to-market high-street fashion labels

The fashion world recently added a new member to its roster. LZD by Lazada was launched to bring fresher and a more suited taste for high-street fashion in the Philippines. The brand LZD is now online at www.lazada.com.ph and is making waves in fashion and easy shopping. LZD featured clothes, shoes and bags, which were designed using Lazada’s three-F concept mantra—fit, fabric and fantastic value.

Fit. Simply is intended for the Filipino body, height, weight and taste for fashion. LZD is ready to serve the busy Pinay with the right size of clothes, which she can wear every day.

During the selection process, fabric was especially given emphasis. LZD made sure that the fabric will fit the tropical weather of the Philippines and its neighboring countries, where the LZD brand is also available, at the same time following international styles in the fashion capitals of he world.

Lazada is well known to house the most reasonably priced items, the LZD brand is no different. Fantastic value for money always has been a signature of Lazada. Customers are made sure each and every time they shop online, they are getting their money’s worth—high quality products.

Why go for the new brand? Christmas is just around the corner and again the time to go shopping is here and it is real. Going online seems to be the next best thing and a saver for time and hassle. These new brands are sure to hit shoppers with new ideas and a fresher choice when it comes to style, trends and of course price.

“Oh yes…. We take pride in the most reasonable yet very beautiful products online. We hope that people will go online…will go to Lazada more because of LZD,” said Ann-Marie Bodal, fashion creative director Lazada Group.

She added, “The Philippines is an exciting market…the brands we brought in are from Europe who saw the Asian market is vibrant and exciting, as well…it is perhaps the reason they partnered with us on this…”

The house brand LZD is a fusion of international catwalk styling, vintage influences and the Asian trends. It aims to be the trendsetter rather than just a follower of high–street fashion in Asia and in Europe. Together with the LZD, Lazada also introduced new international brands that you can mix and match with LZD.

Free People the bohemian look that brings in vintage into the modern world with a wide range of products that reflect a high level of quality, femininity, spirit and creativity in its designs.

Glamorous is a brand based in Manchester, United Kingdom, suited for women who seek sophistication at a very friendly price.

Neon Rose. Considered a fashion cult more than a brand designed for the cool girl that looks for eccentric look every day. It is a combination of prints, laces, and geometric graphics that steels a second look. (www.lazada.com.ph/ neon-rose)

Rock and Religion. An alternative UK brand that fuses the edgy and the eclectic. The out of the norm ensemble of tie and dye jersey fabrications, seed bead detailing plus raw edge finishing takes Rock and Religion to the next level.

Dead Lovers is a trend-led, independent, street wear brand focused on fierce graphics and bold prints.

These brands are set to steal the stage as it is their first time to be seen anywhere in Sout East Asia and in an online shopping mall. It is an exclusive of Lazada.com.ph.

Meanwhile, Lazada.com.ph is staging the biggest and grandest online shopping extravaganza this December 12—with jaw-dropping discounts, mind-blowing deals, and incredible brand partnerships all happening as early as 12a.m. of December 12 in www.Lazada.com.ph/Online-Revolution.

Night owls can log on in the early hours for special night promotions only available between 12:am and 8am; while shoppers can take advantage of killer deals and unbeatable hourly flash sales from 8:am – 11:59pm.

Find everything you’ll need this holiday season, from mobiles, tablets, gadgets and appliances to fashion, household goods, toys, and sports equipment and enjoy more than 80-percent discount on select best-selling items.