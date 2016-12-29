2017 could see death penalty rise from the dead 

The House of Representatives vowed to be the catalyst of a more fruitful and busy Congress in 2017, committing to pass key reform bills, topped by the revival of the death penalty.

House deliberations on President Duterte and the 17th Congress’s legislative agenda, including the proposal amending the 1987 Constitution and the measure lowering individual tax rate, will also shift to higher gears, according to Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez.

When session resumes on January 16, Alvarez said debates on the death penalty and other anticrime measures will be in full swing.

“The priority, of course, will be the debates on the restoration of the death penalty, and lowering the age of criminal responsibility of youthful offenders,” he said.

The death penalty bill was principally authored by Alvarez.

Crimes that are punishable by death through hanging, firing squad or lethal injection in Alvarez’s proposal are treason, qualified piracy, qualified bribery, parricide, murder, infanticide, rape, kidnapping and serious illegal detention; robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons; destructive arson; plunder; importation of dangerous drugs and or controlled precursors and essential chemicals; sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of dangerous drugs and or controlled precursors and essential chemicals; and maintenance of drug den.

Also punishable by death are the manufacture of dangerous drugs and or controlled precursor and essential chemicals; possession of dangerous drugs; cultivation or culture of plants classified as dangerous drugs; unlawful prescription of dangerous drugs; criminal liability of public officer for misappropriation; misapplication or failure to account for the confiscated seized or surrendered drugs; criminal liability for planting evidence and carnapping.

The leadership of the lower chamber filed the bill to reinstate death penalty pursuant to President Duterte’s campaign promise of reimposing capital punishment for heinous crimes.

But Alvarez said the lower chamber may change the scope of the death penalty bill, as they may focus only on illegal drugs-related crimes.

“Our criminal justice system has had to make do with penal laws that are perceived to be less than dissuasive. There is evidently a need to reinvigorate the war against criminality by reviving a proven deterrent coupled by its consistent, persistent and determined implementation, and this need is as compelling and critical as any,” Alvarez added.

But Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, an ally of the President, vowed to block the passage of the bill at the plenary level.

“It is a myth that with the death penalty there would be no extra-judicial killings. In fact, they will continue until the same exploitative and corrupt justice system exists,” said Zarate.

Liberal Party Rep. Kaka Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands also said the government cannot solve old problems using old solutions that it already rejected in the past.

“The Death Penalty Law already had its time in the Philippines when it was imposed for 12 long years since 1994. And this very same Congress had enough of it when it was abolished in 2006, since it was clear that it was not an effective deterrent to crime,” she said.

Meanwhile, the bill seeking to lower the minimum age of criminal liability from 15 to 9 is still pending before the House subcommittee on correctional reforms.

Alvarez said setting the age of criminal accountability to 15 years old has resulted in “the pampering of youth offenders who commit crimes knowing they can get away with it.”

He said criminals make use of youth below 15 years old to commit crimes, such as drug trafficking, knowing that children below 15 years old cannot be held criminally liable.

Alvarez added children nine years old and above in this age of internet and digital media are already fully informed and should be taught that they are responsible for what they say and do.

Federalism

Alvarez also said the lower chamber may also start tackling Charter change this year, or after the drafting of the draft of a new Charter by the Constitutional Commission.

The speaker assured the public that all amendments to the 1987 Constitution that will be drafted by the Constitutional Commission will be presented to the public through massive information campaign.

“After the approval of final draft of the new Constitution, we should explain all the amendments to the people. However, for now we’ll wait for the constitutional commission to do their job,” Alvarez said.

According to the Speaker, free and open public debates on the issue of constitutional reforms, especially on federalism, must be encouraged before Congress– acting as Constituent Assembly– focuses its attention on the growing consensus of adopting a federal system.

Earlier, President Duterte has signed Executive Order 10, creating a committee that will review the Constitution. The committee will be composed of 25 experts from the country.

Alvarez said the constitutional commission will be given six months starting next year to draft the new Constitution before Congress convenes as Constituent Assembly to debate and finalize the draft of the new Charter to be submitted by the commission.

Alvarez said creating a Constitutional Commission will help Congress, acting as Con-ass, in amending the present Constitution to change the present unitary form of government to a federal system.

Tax reform

For his part, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman and Liberal Party Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua of Quirino said his committee will start deliberations on the comprehensive tax-reform package, which seeks to lower personal income tax (PIT) rates and impose additional taxes on certain commodities, in January next year.

Cua said the Department of Finance (DOF) has already resubmitted the draft of the tax-reform package to the Congress last December 14.

“The DOF [has recently] submitted the new draft. I already asked the staff to review it,” the lawmaker said.

Cua, who refused to give details of the new bill, is expected to file the new DOF version of the bill when session resumes in January.

“Most likely it will pass the panel in January next year and the plenary in the middle of 2017,” he said.

The imposition of excise tax on petroleum, removal of value-added tax (VAT) exemptions for senior citizens and person with disabilities and ad valorem tax on automobiles are among the offsetting measures being pushed by the DOF in its first proposed bill– but was opposed by lawmakers –to cover for the estimated P159 billion in foregone revenues from the planned tweaking of the PIT rates.

Cua said lawmakers are expecting the finance department to retain the VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs.

Cua added that the lower chamber wants to include a provision on revenue-collection efficiency in the tax-reform package instead of removing the VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs as DOF wants.

He said lawmakers also want the DOF to exempt workers earning P25,000 monthly, or P300,000 annually, and below from the PIT.

However, the DOF proposal seeks to exempt from PIT only workers with a monthly salary of P20,833, or P250,000 annually.

In the current setup, those earning P10,000 or less per month pay a 5-percent income tax, while those with yearly earnings of P500,000 and above pay a 32-percent income tax.