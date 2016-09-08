Villar group allots P1.8 billion to expand supermarket

VILLAR-LED All Value Holdings Corp. said it is spending P1.8 billion through next year to fund the expansion of its All-Day Supermarket chain to 10 branches, mainly to be located in the group’s properties.

All Value Chairman Manuel Villar Jr. told reporters during the opening of an All-Day Supermarket in Santa Rosa, Laguna, the company will end 2016 with five branches and will add between four and five more branches next year.

“Each branch may cost us about P180 million or less,” Villar said. The amount involves only of the structure since a large percentage of their inventory is consigned by suppliers. Their site is leased from Vista Malls of sister company Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc., the listed firm of the Villar family.

The 4,500-square-meter Santa Rosa branch is already the third branch of the supermarket created by the Villar group’s retail arm. Its first two branches are located in its malls in Mandaluyong and Taguig.





The Santa Rosa branch is currently the biggest among the three. Villar said the next one, to be located in Vista Mall in Bataan and set to open in three days, will be even bigger.

“Our branches are still getting bigger. We are playing catch-up with the other brands, but we are already upgrading the level of store experience,” he said.

The last branch to be opened this year will be in Vista City in Daanghari, Las Piñas, to bring their total floor area to about 20,000 sq m for all five branches.

Villar said the branches to be opened next year will also be located in Vista Malls in Metro Manila. “All of our supermarkets are successful. The response from consumers is very good. They have an upscale look, but the prices are low so they cater to the masses,” he said. “All-Day Supermarket has been redefining the grocery shopping experience by offering a wide assortment of goods, bigger floor areas, beautiful store interiors and loads of new services.”

Its supermarket opens at 8 a.m. The meat products are guaranteed by their accreditation from the National Meat Inspection Service. It also has an organic or all-natural section and a paluto section, where dishes are cooked right after the main ingredient is purchased.