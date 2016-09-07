‘Traffic scheme cost to exceed P1.15 trillion’

The reported P1.15-trillion price tag for traffic improvement projects, which will be implemented under President Duterte’s emergency powers, is just the “minimum,” Senate Minority Leader Ralph G. Recto said on Wednesday.

Recto said taxpayers may still have to pay more than P1.15 trillion to get relief from daily traffic gridlocks.

“[The P1.15 trillion] is just the minimum,” Recto said, as he noted that many other proposed projects on the menu submitted to the Senate by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) “are still without price tags.”

Because “it is impossible to fund them all in one go,” Recto is asking the DOTr to “segregate the projects into levels of priority, from the super urgent to the slightly urgent.”





According to the senator, the list submitted to the Senate Public Services Committee by Transportation Secretary Arturo P. Tugade included projects that can be “put on the back burner,” citing the proposed construction of a training room in one DOTr-supervised office and the purchase of nonessential computers.

“Congress and Secretary Art Tugade have to work like air traffic controllers and give priority to more important projects that could provide immediate relief to daily commuters,” Recto said.

He noted that Tugade’s list of projects is clustered into four sectors: road, maritime, aviation and rail, with its budget of P1.07 trillion hogging 93 percent of the DOTr’s P1.15-trillion wish list.

“With a tentative budget of P58.6 billion, road-sector projects, by cost, are top-billed by the proposed P39.4-billion Metro Manila Bus Rapid Transit [BRT] Line 2, a 48.6-kilometer loop around Edsa, Ayala Avenue, the Naia [Ninoy Aquino International Airport], and the Ortigas and Bonifacio Global City business districts,” he said.

Recto added that a second BRT line from the Manila City Hall to Quezon City Hall would need P4.8 billion, apart from two bus-related projects, an integrated terminal in Parañaque and Taguig, costing P5.4 billion.

He also said the DOTr is seeking P3.3 billion to jump-start the setting up and operations of the proposed Single Traffic Authority, plus P1.9 billion to end the shortage and regularize the supply of vehicle license plates and driver’s license cards.

In addition, he said maritime-related activities would cost P3.9 billion, with P2.9 billion for the revival of the Pasig River ferry system, saying this would fund the purchase of 20 100-passenger boats, the repair of eight terminals and the dredging of the 15-kilometer ferry route.

“As for the trillion-peso proposed outlay for the rail sector, this will be dispersed among three major categories: improvement and construction of light rail lines in Metro Manila, Cavite and Bulacan; the Philippine National Railways (PNR) south and north lines; and construction of regional networks in Mindanao and Cebu,” Recto said.

He noted that LRT Line 1 will cost P24 billion plus P3 billion for the MRT-LRT Quezon City common station; Line 2, P21 billion; Line 3, which is the MRT, P8.4 billion; Line 4, P84 billion; and Line 5A, P15 billion.

Recto said the Line 5 project alone will incur the biggest cost: P219 billion for a 14-kilometer subway that will snake through the Makati City and Taguig City business districts to Manila and the Pasay reclamation complex, while Line 6 from Cavite to Dasmariñas will cost P68 billion, while Line 7, from Quezon City to Bulacan, will cost P95 billion.

At the same time, he said separate funding amounting to P107 billion is being eyed for PNR’s north line to Malolos, Bulacan, and P150 billion for its south line to Biñan, Laguna, apart from a 55-kilometer track extending the north line to Clark will cost an additional P99 billion.

Recto said a proposed Mindanao Rail will consist of a 20-kilometer line costing P79 billion in a yet to be named city, while a 25-kilometer line in Cebu will cost P98 billion.

“Of the aviation sector’s P18.2- billion share, P10.9 billion will be for the Naia, P2.4 billion of which is for a third runway and P7 billion for the relocation of informal settlers on its 96 hectares of property,” the senator said.

He added that this is on top of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’s (CAAP) P4.4-billion allocation for the repair and night-flying capability upgrade of the Roxas, Dipolog, Ozamis, Tuguegaro, Cauayan, Pagadian, Catarman, Masbate, Calbayog, Dumaguete and Naga airports.

Recto said the list also earmarked P814.5 million worth of projects for Clark International Airport and P635.5 million to modernize the airport at Subic Bay.

While all these costings are tentative and preliminary, he said the program of work will reveal the true cost. “If you read the proposal of the DOTr, there are many activities there whose costs have yet to be computed. Some initially do not have estimated budgets but for sure they will use taxpayer’s money later,” the senator said.

He said the DOTr wish list could “be clustered under one item in the 2017 national budget, so that the budget cover needed to implement these will have the okay of Congress.”

Recto reminded Duterte administration officials that “the emergency powers being sought to address the transportation crisis can never include the power to appropriate funds,” adding that, “What it only allows is the fast procurement of projects for which funds have been appropriated.”