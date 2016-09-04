DOJ: Justice assured for Davao bomb victims

JUSTICE Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II on Sunday said justice will be served the families of the victims of the bomb blast in Davao City on Friday that killed at least 14 people and injured 60 others.

In a statement, Aguirre said a task force composed of operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and prosecutors from the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be formed as soon as possible to investigate the terror attack and file criminal charges against the perpetrators.

The terrorist group Abu Sayyaf, which claimed responsibility for several kidnap-for-ransom incidents involving foreigners and locals, as well as deadly bombings in Mindanao, issued a statement admitting responsibility for the latest bombing.

The group said it was to prove they are not afraid of the ongoing military offensive ordered by President Duterte against them.





“The perpetrators will be brought to justice. We are one with the President in this fight against terrorism and lawlessness,” Aguirre said. “There is just no word for this dastardly and cowardly act. We will act with dispatch and our DOJ task force will be created as soon as possible.”

Aguirre said he instructed NBI Director Dante Gierran to give him a list of NBI operatives who will join prosecutors in the fact-finding investigation of the incident.

“We cannot let this pass. The perpetrators should be meted the corresponding punishment under our penal laws. We will cooperate with the other law-enforcement agencies on this concerted effort to flesh out the persons responsible,” Aguirre said.