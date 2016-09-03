Endangered ‘pawikan’ abandon nesting havens in Catanduanes

VIGA, Catanduanes—The endangered marine turtles, locally known as pawikan, have abandoned several nesting havens along the beaches of six coastal barangays here, experts believe, because of wrongdoings by their human neighbors.

Old fishermen recounted that for years now, they have not seen a single pawikan laying eggs along the coast of four uninhabited beaches, known as Minaabat, Losadan, Kiagaw and Binokon. They suspected that the pawikan have abandoned their usual nesting place because of the rampant poaching of their eggs by unscrupulous local fishers.

The four beaches at Barangay Tinago used to be the nesting sites of marine turtles for centuries. The same phenomenon was also observed in the five other neighboring coastal Barangays of Tambongon, Batohonan, Buenavista, Soboc and Botinagan, said Tinago village fisherman Romeo Torcuator, 74.

The Marine Wildlife Watch of the Philippines reported that only 1 percent of marine-turtle eggs laid survives, that is why every egg is important. The group added that every egg lost is a great loss to the turtle population.





Farmer-fisherman Ernesto Turreda, 66, also of Barangay Tinago said at age 7, he was already joining his older brother in fishing. He said then, he often saw pawikan in the four Tinago beaches going to the beaches to lay eggs. His brother Casiano used to tell him to be quiet and allow the pawikans to lay their eggs.

Turreda said during those days when catching pawikan were not yet outlawed, fishermen simply allowed the turtles to lay their eggs and let them hatch. Some, however, used to dig the eggs either to sell or eat.

Retired fisherman Gorgonio Tid, 72, also of Barangay Tinago, said he was 14 when he saw a fellow fisherman shot a turtle in the neck with his spear gun. He was amazed to see the turtle shed tears. The memory stayed with him all his life that, he said, he could not bring himself to harm any turtle. The Tinago village fishermen are of the consensus that the government should undertake an aggressive information campaign for the preservation of the pawikan as an endangered specie and that corresponding punishment be meted out for violators.