Elections still best

ANDREW ANTHONY writes in the Guardian that it is time to save democracy from itself. We have to stop holding elections.

Whaaat?

He proposes to substitute elections with “sortitions.” That is to say the Athenian selection instead of the election of experts to tackle specific problems of state. Athenians believed this was smarter than turning over the entire state to democratically elected amateurs. It has to be case-to-case government by who happens to be an expert in that case.

Sure, but when the experts failed, the Athenians killed them. Here, the experts working in the central bank, after selling us downriver to the World Bank/International Monetary Fund and the New York banks in the 1970s and 1980s, were rewarded with jobs in Washington, D.C.





Take Donald Trump, argues Anthony, a candidate of unproven intelligence, demonstrable racism and uncertain solvency. A democratically conducted primary made him one of just two people who can end up the next United States president.

Arab spring in Egypt elected an Islamic fundamentalist. The army stepped in before Islamic State of Iraq and Syria took over. The failed attempt to establish a pro-western democracy in Syria (ISIS) gave rise to a caliphate instead, straddling Syria and Iraq. Giving democracy to Libya gave the country to ISIS. It is only now being recovered.

Create a democratic space and who steps in to fill it? Enemies of democracy, like the far right in the US.

The British people, after watching aghast the poor people of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain having to slave to pay back profligate German loans to the German banks that recklessly extended them, “foolishly” voted to Brexit, Anthony said.

He is wrong.

Britain must retain the power to manipulate its own currency and spare itself the fate of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain, a.k.a. the PIGS.

Brexit is ignorantly condemned as a misuse of democracy. And yet, Italy may follow Britain with Quitaly. Italy needs to get back to its own currency to devalue or revalue, to avoid deflation or reduce inflation, as Italian need arises and not as Germany wants.

The European crisis was created by substituting wayward democratic decision-making by individual countries with unswervingly self-serving supranational rule by expert Germany hiding behind the façade of Brussels.

Democratically elected government is the worst form of government, except for anything run by experts.