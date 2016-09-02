Voyager introduces worker incentives system for BPOs

VOYAGER Innovations Inc. announced on August 26 a new digital employee rewards and incentives system it said helps business-process outsourcing (BPO) firms respond to the changing work-force landscape, which is increasingly being dominated by millennials.

The company said the new system is intended to simplify human-resource incentive programs by enabling enterprises to credit rewards to the “electronic wallets” of employees in real time, allowing them to use the value for purchases of items on Takatack.com, one of the largest online marketplaces in the Philippines, anytime and anywhere.

“Studies have shown that increasingly, millennials prefer to bring technologies and tools they use in their personal lives into the workplace,” Mitch Padua, vice president for digital commerce at Voyager, said citing a 2011 study by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

“This is true for the smartphones they use, to the social networks they often visit,” Padua said. “They’re also already familiar with digital commerce.”





She explained that through the incentives system, “companies can bring the benefits of online shopping—which is readily embraced among this demographic—to their rewards and incentives programs at work.”

Millennials—or the segment of the population aged 18 to 34 years old—are predicted to make up 50 percent of the global workforce by 2020, Voyager Innovations said citing the PwC study.

This has prompted corporations to begin adapting to this changing face of the workplace in order to retain key millennial talent, according to Padua.

Growing and keeping millennial talent is a key challenge among Philippines enterprises, where 4 in 10 Filipino millennials expect to move out of their current workplace in the next two years, Voyager Innovations said citing a 2016 Deloitte survey.

This is especially true for BPO firms, an industry characterized by attrition rates as high as 20 percent in 2014, and where most millennials often see themselves working after graduating from school.

Voyager Innovations said the incentives system has been adopted by SPI Global Inc.

“Our employees, specifically those in the millennial age group, expect recognition for every job well done,” Juan Paolo Suarez, SPI Global executive, was quoted in the statement as saying. “That’s why we’ve been actively promoting an employee rewards programs that would keep them engaged and motivated to perform better at work.”