What I think of Sen. de Lima

WHAT do I think of Sen. Leila de Lima? First, the sex video.

Someone sent me via Twitter the link to the sex video of de Lima. The link had a photo of a stout woman on top of a big black man wearing a college ring. Not my school for sure.

I tweeted back. “Why did you let your mother impersonate de Lima naked? If she needed money I would have sent a check. But I would have hoped she did not share the money with your father who impersonated de Lima’s lover. Your dad does not fit the role. De Lima’s lover is good looking.”

That response sums up everything to be said about the value of that video—for any purpose: be it evidentiary to discredit de Lima’s brilliantly conducted investigation of extrajudicial killings or her moral fitness to head it.





Frankly, that video shows nothing about de Lima’s way of doing it that cannot be said about everyone else’s way, man or woman of that age who’s lucky enough to find a lover even if she’s on the wrong side of the attractiveness imbalance, as New Yorker writer Rachel Aviv politely described ugly people.

And that assumes the video is genuine.

It’s been around. My friends and I have seen it over lunch. And while we pretended to lose our appetites, it is no different than what we would look like if that were still possible at our age. That goes, too, for the looks-challenged members of the ancient, or shall we say politely antique Duterte Cabinet.

Just the same, what does it say about the senatorial probe into extrajudicial killings?

Nothing.

There are killings for sure. They are morally, legally and philosophically indefensible, but in my view, necessary given the scale and nature of the problem: the problem of people into drugs—for business, pleasure, or forgetting and, therefore, a problem that can only grow with the population. Unless you nip it in the “bod”—the bods of everyone involved.

The only feature of the killings I object to is that, so far, only the poor have been killed. And while I defend this aspect on the ground that there are more poor people than rich—so expect the disproportionate number of poor killed—the casualty number has reached the point where a couple of dead rich addicts are needed to strike a tasteful balance. Otherwise, this looks like a war against the poor, rather than one against the rich and the poor into drugs.

But did she conduct the probe properly? Did she dominate the proceedings?

No. She was even restrained in keeping witnesses on track rather than wandering off in every self-pitying direction—as Filipinos are wont to do when someone in the family dies, especially violently. Raised without emotional self-control.

But did she deny other senators their day in court?

No. They are not the subjects of the investigation. Their job is to probe extrajudicial killings and not to lick the President with passionate expressions of support.

We need the truth—both those who deplore what’s happening and those like me who do not. We need the truth about the real scale of the drug problem still unknown. And the real scale of the solution implemented. We need the truth because it will set us free—

From the problem,

And the necessary evil

Of its solution.