Subic emerges as Luzon’s top tourism, 4th most popular attraction nationwide

By Henry Empeño / Correspondent

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — Subic Bay is now the leading tourism destination in Luzon and the fourth most popular attraction in the country.

According to Director Ronaldo P. Tiotuico, head of the Department of Tourism (DOT) regional office in Central Luzon, the Subic Bay Freeport, along with the province of Zambales, has claimed the fourth slot among the top 10 destinations in the country based on 2015 tourism figures.

The other attractions on the DOT’s top 10 list were Boracay, Albay/Legazpi City, Metro Manila, Clark/Pampanga, Laguna and Benguet/Baguio City.

Tiotuico said the Subic Bay Freeport “made big strides” last year by hosting some 1.67 million domestic and foreign visitors, thus marking a 28-percent increase in the number of visitors over its 1.26-million record in 2014.

The tourism official also cited the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) as instrumental in developing Subic as a major tourist destination in Region 3, a success he attributed “to the collective determination of the entire manpower complement of the SBMA under the leadership of Chairman Roberto Garcia.”

Garcia, in a news statement on Thursday, welcomed the citation and pointed out that Subic gained significant attention after it was first recognized by the DOT as the No. 1 tourist destination in Central Luzon in 2013.

“This only validates Subic’s attractiveness not only as top tourist destination, but also as the convention capital of Central Luzon,” Garcia said, noting further that both titles have been bestowed upon Subic by the DOT.

Mary Jamelle Camba, SBMA Tourism Department manager, said the Subic Freeport gained much tourism arrivals in recent years because of its popular watersports attractions and nature-based tourism facilities, the 10,000-seater Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center, and the robust growth in the local tourism industry.

As of now, the Subic Bay Freeport boasts of 44 hotels with a total of 3,244 rooms, thus allowing it to accommodate bigger number of visitors, Camba added.

Local tourism officials also participated in the Asia Cruise Destination Forum in Jeju, South Korea, to promote Subic Bay to the world tourism community as an emerging pivotal hub for international cruise tourism.

In the same statement, Tiotuico made a fearless forecast that Subic “may just become the No. 1 destination in the future,” pointing out that the full transformation of Clark International Airport as a major hub for both international and domestic airlines may also benefit Subic tourism.

“Subic is just a 45-minute drive from Clark. DOT Region 3 has always recommended the partnering of Clark and Subic as one great holistic destination, the two being connected by a world-class seamless freeway called SCTEx,” Tiotuico further explained.

The Subic Bay Freeport has been marketed as a well-preserved eco-tourism destination, with triple-canopied rainforests and mangroves, mountain trails and indigenous culture, nature-based theme parks and bird-watching sites.

In addition, local tourism stakeholders have managed to put up more theme parks, hotels, restaurants, shops and similar other facilities for tourists, thus resulting in a seamless blend of natural and man-made features, the SBMA said.