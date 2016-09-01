PCC telco review to avert collusion

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) needs to review the multibillion-peso acquisition by PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. of San Miguel Corp.’s (SMC) telco assets to ensure competition and protect the welfare of Filipino consumers, the Philippine Internet Society (PIS) said on Thursday.

PIS Chairman Winthrop Yu said it was “unfortunate” that the Court of Appeals has ordered the competition council to temporarily stop “conducting further proceedings for the pre-acquisition review and/or investigation of the subject acquisition.”

“We feel the injunction is unfortunate, as it stops the commission from carrying out its duties as clearly and specifically mandated under the law. Thus, this delay is not in the public interest,” Yu told the BusinessMirror.

Foundation for Media Alternatives, a nonprofit non-governmental organization in the Philippines seeking to democratize information and communication systems for citizens and communities, shared this view.





“The Foundation for Media Alternatives, and many civil-society organizations and independent observers believe that the PCC assessment of the transaction serves the public interest, and is against any move to prevent this assessment from happening,” the group said in a public statement.

A day before the appellate court issued the order, the competition regulator issued a preliminary statement of concerns on the transaction, claiming the P70-billion deal might have a negative impact on the telco industry as a whole.

For one, the Mergers and Acquisitions Office (MAO) of the competition commission said the transaction “will weaken any potential competitors to PLDT and Globe, such that they will impose less competitive constraints than they would have done in the counterfactual.”

“The MAO has considered whether the transaction will result in either or both PLDT and Globe having substantial advantages such that it will not be possible for other operators to match and effectively compete with the incumbent firms,” the document dated August 25 read.

The office identified two potential advantages that accrue in favor of the incumbents as a result of the deal.

One is the amount and type of spectrum that will be held by PLDT and Globe; and second is PLDT and Globe’s ownership of Vega Telecom Inc.’s telecommunications infrastructure and facilities.

Spectrum is the real estate on which telecommunication operators develop their respective network to deliver services to customers.

The amount of spectrum assigned to a telco has an impact on the cost to build capacity, overall network performance, ability to offer new multimedia services and general customer experience of wireless services.

Before the transaction, PLDT has the rights to 285 megahertz (MHz) of frequencies across different spectrums and Globe, 210 MHz.

After the transaction, PLDT ended with 400 MHz, while Globe with 325 MHz.

What remains for prospective telecom players is a mere 140 MHz frequencies in the 700-MHz, 850- MHz, 2100-MHz, 2500-MHz and 3500-MHz spectrums.

“The transaction will leave a limited amount of spectrum to a potential third player. The MAO has found cause to believe that the amount of available spectrum post-transaction may not be sufficient for a new player to exert competitive pressure on PLDT and Globe,” the document read.

The limited spectrum that would be available significantly reduces a third player’s incentive to attract new customers. A competitor will have little incentive to reduce prices to attract customers as they will be capacity-constrained.

Giving the two players an open access to this opportunity, the regulator added, may result in collusion between the duopoly.

“The transaction may enhance the likelihood of coordination or strengthen existing coordination in a manner that harms competition significantly,” it said.

For his part, Smart Communications Inc. Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said his group respects the decision of the court.

“It’s a court decision, at least on our part, we’ll respect that decision. So we’ll see. As far as we’re concerned, we’re doing what the court decision says,” he said on Wednesday in a chance interview.

The two largest telecommunications players in the Philippines coacquired the telco businesses of San Miguel in May for almost P70 billion. This gave them access to a swathe of spectrum holdings and infrastructure.

SMC was supposed to launch mobile services this year even after its talks with Telstra Corp. Ltd. bogged down due to threats to the precious assets held by San Miguel.