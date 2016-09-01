DOJ wraps up laundering charges vs RCBC execs

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has wrapped up its preliminary investigation into money-laundering charges filed against several individuals in connection with the $81-million fund stolen from the Bangladesh Bank by cyber thieves.

Assistant State Prosecutor Gilmarie Fe Pacamarra, who conducted the probe for four months, said a resolution may be issued within the month.

Up for resolution were the three consolidated complaints filed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) against former Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Branch Manager Maia Santos-Deguito and four others; casino junket operators Kam Sin Wong, alias Kim Wong and Weikang Xu; and executives of remittance firm Philrem Service Corp.

The complaints pertain to $15 million of the $81-million fund that were laundered into the country.





A total of $2.7 million was earlier recovered and frozen by state-owned Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., while $63 million more remain missing and still being pursued by Bangladeshi officials.

All respondents have denied the charges filed against them.

In her counteraffidavit, Deguito denied she facilitated the laundering of the stolen money, insisting that it was former RCBC President Lorenzo Tan who ordered her to open the four fictitious accounts where the $80,884,641.63 stolen by hackers from the Bangladesh Bank went.

The former manager of RCBC Jupiter branch in Makati City claimed all transactions in her branch had Tan’s approval.

She claimed bank officials were using her as scapegoat to avoid criminal prosecution.

Wong also denied the charges in June and claimed it was Deguito who facilitated the transactions. He said he already returned to the government P38.28 million and $4.63 million he got from the laundered money.

Money remitter firm Philrem also sought the dismissal of the complaint filed by the AMLC against its executives for lack of probable cause.

Philrem President Salud Bautista, chairman of the board, and Treasurer Michael “Concon” Bautista submitted a joint counteraffidavit, while antimoney laundering compliance officer Anthony Pelejo submitted a separate counteraffidavit.

In their counteraffidavits, the three argued the DOJ should dismiss the charges because AMLC’s complaint-affidavit did not specify any predicate crime, a key element in money-laundering charges.

They further claimed that the hacking of the Bangladesh Bank did not happen in the Philippines, which goes against the principle of “territoriality” in the country’s criminal law, meaning the alleged crime should have been committed in the Philippines.

The company pointed out that as a remittance company, it was bound to facilitate the transaction.

Philrem was tapped to deliver the money from the RCBC Jupiter, Makati, branch to local casinos where the laundered funds disappeared.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II earlier vowed for a quick resolution of the case.