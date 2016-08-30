Globe blocks 300,000 spam texts a day

MOBILE services provider Globe Telecom Inc. has increased efforts in blocking spam or scam messages, now eliminating more than 300,000 of these texts per day.

Globe Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio said a third, or 100,000, of these scam and spam messages come from users of other telco providers.

“We now block an average of 300,000 spam and scam messages daily coming from both Globe and other networks,” he said.

The company activated in February this year a fully automated mechanism to rid its network of spam and scam messages.





Under the first phase of the program, the antispam mechanism blocked spam and scam messages coming from Globe network SIMs.

Entering into the second phase of the program, Globe enhanced its antispamming tool to include messages sent by other network SIMs.

“Globe is now a step closer toward totally eradicating the transmittal of spam and scam messages to our customers,” Bonifacio said.

He added: “The company will continue with the optimization process of the blocking mechanism to stamp out transmittal of such messages whether or not they are coming from the Globe network.”

Since February, Globe has blocked around 50 million numbers found to be sending spam messages.

The enhanced mechanism now covers the company’s 2.5 million mobile postpaid customers and the majority of its prepaid customers of close to 59 million.

Globe Telecom’s blocking tool comprises a new hardware and software solution with complex antispam algorithms, with a capacity that can filter up to 1 billion SMS a day.

By design, the filtering mechanism can be reconfigured to address the kind of spam and scam messages that goes through the Globe network.

Prior to the establishment of a new blocking mechanism in February this year, Globe first operationalized an automated filtering functionality that reduced the number of messages going through the Globe network in September 2014.