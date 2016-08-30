CAB orders deplaning passengers after two hours of tarmac delay

THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has ordered airlines to immediately deplane passengers at local airports once tarmac delay hits two hours.

Under a resolution released on Tuesday, passengers of domestic flights should be deplaned by the third hour, while that of international flights at the fourth hour.

Tarmac-delay count starts from the time aircraft door closes, whether before take off or after landing, the resolution stated.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said this was done “in consideration of recent air events that have caused inconvenience to passengers” who had to stay inside an aircraft for more than four hours due to a confluence of incidences in an airport.





In cases where passengers cannot be deplaned at the said time frame, the air carrier shall have burden of proof and present adequate and reasonable evidence.

The resolution listed the possible circumstances that could delay the replanting after two hours as safety and security; a significant disruption of airport operations; or a notification the flight can depart within 30 minutes of the two-hour threshold.

“An air carrier should provide adequate food and potable water no later than two hours after the delay,” the resolution read.

These companies should also provide operable lavatory facilities and medical attention when needed while aircraft is on the tarmac.

They are also required to update passengers every 30 minutes starting from the first half hour of the delay.

“After deplaning, airlines must provide as much as practicable, accommodation, when necessary, food and communication services, and give timely and accurate update to passengers regarding the status of their flights,” the resolution read.

Also, carriers or its ground handlers should make prior coordination with relevant government agencies for any deplaning or disembarkation procedures.

“Air carriers should assign a point person or person of authority to monitor effects of delay, address passenger queries and provide passenger guidance on updates on status of delayed or canceled

flights,” the resolution read.