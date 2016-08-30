Unleash North Luzon’s agribusiness potentials to reduce poverty–DAR

Despite being the country’s leading food basket, four northern Luzon regions—Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordilleras and Central Luzon—one-fifth of their population, mostly farm families, remain poor.

But they have a way out of poverty if they harness the potentials of their respective agriculture industry, according to former Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar.

“Poverty incidence in North Luzon remains high, ranging from 26.7 percent in the Cordilllera Administrative Region [CAR], 21.7 percent in Ilocos, 21.5 percent in Cagayan Valley and 15.8 percent in Central Luzon,” Dar said at the 25th North Luzon Area Business Conference held recently in Tuguegarao City.

“This is the stark reality despite North Luzon being the country’s major producer of rice, corn, bangus [milkfish] and vegetables,” added Dar, who is also the founding president of InangLupa Movement, Inc., a volunteer agri-fishery sociocivic organization.





The poverty incidence is based on the 2015 first-semester figures gathered from the Philippine Statistic Authority (PSA), where the country’s average was at 26.3 percent, with per-capita poverty threshold at P10,969.

Of the four North Luzon regions, CAR had a poverty incidence of 26.7 percent in 2015, with a per-capita poverty threshold of P11,017. It was followed by Ilocos (21.7 percent), with a per-capita poverty threshold of P10,564; Cagayan Valley (21.5 percent), with per-capita poverty threshold of P11,116; and Central Luzon (15.8 percent), with per-capita poverty threshold of P11,567.

“There is big hope, however, under the Duterte administration, to further develop and modernize the agriculture and fishery industry in northern Luzon, and subsequently lift majority of farm families,” said Dar, who hails from Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur.

“The Duterte administration should diversify northern Luzon’s agriculture by sustainably producing more commodities and processed products for both local and export markets. This initiative would create more livelihood and employment opportunities, increasing the incomes of farm families and lifting most of them from poverty,” he added.

He suggested three major imperatives that should be pursued, namely, shift from monocropping to diversification and multiple cropping; intensify production and mechanization in irrigated rice areas to reduce production costs, and be competitive against Thailand and Vietnam; transform less productive upland and rainfed lowland areas into farms that will produce high-value vegetables, fruits, ornamentals, coffee, oil palm, rubber, cacao and hybrid coconuts.

“Given the rising shortage of labor, farm consolidation or clustering is a good mechanism to achieve commercial scale and productivity,” Dar said.

In fisheries, Dar added that marine cage culture for high-value fish can be expanded beyond milkfish in western Pangasinan, he added.

He said farm diversification should be complemented with investments in infrastructure and transportation.

“Agriculture, rural infrastructure and markets are key to unleash the potentials of northern Luzon and the country, in general,” Dar said.

“These include irrigation, post-harvest and agriprocessing centers, storage and warehousing facilities, farm-to-market roads, modern highways, airports and seaports, and local and export wholesale market center,” he added.

He said transportation and movement of farm products to local and export markets are getting better and faster, with the extension of the North Luzon Expressway to Pangasinan via La Union through Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, and Clark International Airport is getting busier, augmenting the Laoag International Airport.