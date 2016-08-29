Duterte order on national antismoking policy awaited

THE New Vois Association of the Philippines (NVAP) hopes that the first orders of President Duterte to prohibit smoking in public places nationwide would materialize.

In a statement, NVAP President Emer Rojas said they continue to look forward on how the government plans to finally implement the nationwide no smoking policy, much like what he did in Davao City during his time as mayor.

“We hope that a comprehensive nationwide smoke-free policy will be adopted soon in order to provide immediate protection to the people’s health against the ills brought by smoking,” Rojas said.

It can be recalled that during the campaign period and prior to his assumption as president, Duterte has already vowed to implement a nationwide no smoking policy.





The move, Duterte said, would essentially be an expansion of the Davao City ordinances against smoking, such as prohibiting the puffing of cigarettes, tobacco, shisha (waterpipe), e-cigarettes, or similar devices in public.

The no smoking policy of Davao City also provides that the open-space smoking areas must have prominent “Smoking Area” sign displayed, coupled with posters warning of the ill-effects of smoking.

“The President certainly needs to look no further than the model he put in place in Davao City in prohibiting smoking, as it has already been recognized by the World Health Organization as an effective smoke-free policy,” Rojas said.

Aside from protecting one’s health, the antismoking advocate said having a nationwide smoking ban would also shield nonsmokers from secondhand smoke.

“Prohibiting smoking in public places would help curb the risks of secondhand smoke, which has been proven as equally harmful as puffing those death sticks,” Rojas said.

Secondhand smoke is defined as the smoke that has been exhaled or breathed out by the person smoking. It is also the smoke that comes out of a lighted cigarette.

Rojas added that, in the long run, implementing the smoking ban nationwide would help the country achieve one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) being pushed by the United Nations (UN).

In particular, he said the no smoking policy can help meet SDG 3, which calls for the ensuring of healthy lives and promote well-being for all.

“Noncommunicable diseases, such as smoking-related illnesses, are among those cited by the UN as having a large burden on human health worldwide. Having a smoking ban all over the country can certainly help reduce the risks, if not eliminate, that burden,” Rojas said.

In the Philippines, an estimated 10 people die every hour because of smoking-related diseases.

Smoking-related illnesses include various types of cancers, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease, among others.