Lawmaker wants NIA to reveal spending plans for next year

A lawmaker asked the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) on Sunday to explain how it plans to use its proposed budget of P36.4 billion for 2017.

Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte of the Second District of Camarines Sur said the NIA should also discuss how it intends to spend the P26 billion allocated to irrigation systems to reverse the decline in palay production. The decline in rice production prompted the government to import 1 million metric tons (MMT) of rice this year.

While the NIA continues to allocate a huge chunk of its budget for the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of irrigation systems nationwide, Villafuerte said this has not helped rice farmers.

“[NIA’s] efforts appear to have had no impact in helping farmers mitigate the effects of the El Niño-induced drought, which, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority [PSA], was the primary cause of the contraction in agricultural output in the first half,” he said in a statement.





“Sadly, from being one of the world’s top rice producers, the Philippines has now become one of the world’s top rice buyers, with the government set on importing 1 MMT this year to ensure sufficiency of our staple,” the lawmaker added.

By providing free irrigation to all irrigable farmlands and restructuring the NIA, Villafuerte said the government can realize its goal of attaining rice self-sufficiency before the end of President Duterte’s term in 2022.

Citing Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia, the lawmaker said importing more rice was necessary to secure supply and keep its prices stable in the market next year.

“Palay production is expected to reach 18.135 MMT this year, flat from 2015 and reflecting crop losses in the first half of the year because of El Niño,” Villafuerte said, citing PSA data.

PSA data also showed that palay production fell by 8.13 percent to 7.65 MMT in the first semester, partly because of the decrement in harvest areas and average yield in areas severely affected by El Niño, such as Soccsksargen, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Caraga and the Visayas regions.

“Corn production also went down by 16.35 percent to 2.83 MMT during the same January-to-June period. The gains in the livestock and poultry subsectors, which grew 1.12 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, were not enough to offset the drop in crops production,” he added, quoting the PSA.

“This is the third consecutive quarter that the agriculture sector registered negative growth,” Villafuerte said.

Meanwhile, Villafuerte asked the House of Representatives to prioritize the passage of a bill providing free irrigation to farmers and restructuring unpaid irrigation fees, along with converting the NIA into an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

He said the proposal would let the NIA overhaul its old system and arrest the sharp drop in agricultural production attributed mainly to the dry spell, especially now that even the local government units have started asking the DA to prod the NIA to provide free irrigation to farmers.

“It cannot be business as usual for the NIA. The agency should shape up and keep in step with the new administration so that it could be an effective instrument in helping realize President Duterte’s goal of inclusive growth,” he said.

Villafuerte’s proposal, under House Bill 2133, aims to streamline the government’s irrigation development program and carry out its mandate of irrigating 100 percent of irrigable farmlands in the country within a four-year period.

Currently, the legislator said 2.4 million hectares, or 43 percent, of farmlands in the country still lack irrigation, even though the NIA was given the “flexibility of a corporate vehicle and the administrative autonomy” to achieve its objectives under Republic Act 3601, which created the agency 53 years ago.