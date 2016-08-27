Philippines will not suffer brain drain even as Canada targets Filipino workers and students

CANADA is not holding back the Philippines’s current economic momentum with its new and aggressive immigration policy that is targeting the country’s skilled work force and the youth sector.

Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (CanCham) President Julian Payne said there would be no brain drain in the Philippines just because they are encouraging Filipinos to find employment or pursue an education in their country.

“We are helping the employment situation in the Philippines. They will work overseas and add to their skills and experience. Then, they will eventually go back,” Payne said.

Payne added that Filipinos returning to the Philippines at the prime of their careers would be assets when they work again in the country because of what they have learned, while those returning in their old age could serve as advisors based on their experience.





On the other hand, Payne said inviting Filipino students to further their education in Canada would provide benefits on both sides.

“Students are the lifeblood and future of a country. There are schools that need to be filled. It will be an enriching experience,” Payne added.

However, he clarified that they are in no way influencing Filipinos who will enroll in Canadian schools to stay in their country for good.

“Canada needs immigrants. We have a low birthrate and an expanding economy. We need to fill in jobs,” Payne said.

Recently, Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship John McCallum was in the country to announce that they will be accepting 300,000 permanent new residents this year with Filipinos high on their list.

Payne said Filipinos are a logical choice to fill in jobs in Canada because of their work ethic and good moral background.

“Filipinos are good workers and they better themselves at work. They are also good citizens and they pay their taxes,” he said.

Payne also added that Filipinos are good fit for integration in Canada because they are fluent in English, practices Catholicism and are family oriented.

He said Filipinos who have migrated to Canada have found work as blue- and white-collared workers.

“They have found jobs here as accountants all the way to engineers,” he said.

Payne added that Canadian government policy in theory and practice is multicultural. He said most people living in Canada are first-to fourth-generation immigrants.

Filipinos, along with the Chinese and Indians, are the fastest-growing ethnic groups in Canada.