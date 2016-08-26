CBCP-ECSC holds 2nd National Media Convention facing the challenges of new evangelization

Aimed at fostering collaboration among the Catholic media in the Philippines toward new means of evangelization in today’s technological scene, the Second National Media Convention was recently organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Social Communication (CBCP-ECSC) from August 22 to 24 at the Angel’s Hills Retreat and Formation Center, Tagaytay City.

The bishop of Pasig, Most Rev. Mylo Hubert C. Vergara, DD, who also chairs the CBCP-ECSC, welcomed the delegates from different dioceses in the country. He said the Catholic Church needs to have identity, consider all possibilities and employ creativity, as it seems to undergo a crisis of relevance in her mission of evangelization today.

He further explained these three points by saying that people need to recognize that our identity is born out of God’s mercy. Further, we need to explore new possibilities that can make our work grow and flourish, and we need creativity to evangelize the young people immersed in an electronic, digital milieu.

Bishop Vergara said the three-day convention aimed to help the members of Catholic media to seriously recognize their identity as social communicators mercifully loved by God, to explore numerous possibilities that can develop their multimedia ministry, and animate them to creatively evangelize people in this E-generation.





The keynote speaker, Mr. Sean Patrick Lovett, Vatican Radio’s director of English programming, also reiterated the urgent need to evangelize, especially in this time where people are so immersed in technology. The different technologies, he said, especially the Internet, promised to unify and build bridges, but has also created walls and misunderstanding among the people.

He said communicators should be like a prophet who is not afraid to step out of his comfort zone and think out of the box. He emphasized the need to explore new possibilities and be creative in communicating and reaching out to the people. He also challenged the attendees to communicate the culture of love amid all the negative things that are happening around.

On the part of Radio Veritas, we shared during the convention our initiatives to expand the Church in multimedia and establish a center for information and communication, such as Catholink. It is the Catholic Knowledge Management System of Veritas that provides up-to-date, accurate and relevant information about the Catholic Church, its ministries and pastoral services in the Philippines.

Part of its information services is a referral system where people with pastoral concerns can turn to. It also makes a resource guides available online for the general public to access. It also aims to make the information about the Church available to the faithful, and to link them with Church organizations to meet their pastoral needs.

The Second National Media Convention organized plenary sessions and three tracks—print, broadcast and social media—as well as workshops conducted per region. The event was organized by the CBCP-ECSC in partnership with TV Maria, EWTN, Jesuit Communications, Veritas 846 Radyo Totoo, Communication Foundation for Asia and Areopagus.

