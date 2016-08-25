D.O.L.E. reminds employers of pay rules on August 29

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded private-sector employers to observe proper pay rules on Monday, August 29, National Heroes Day, a regular holiday.

“Proper observance of the pay rules on regular holidays and special non-working days will lead to more productive and competent employees,” Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said in a news statement.

The pay rules that apply on August 29 are as follows:

If the employee did not work, he or she shall be paid 100 percent of his or her salary on this day [daily rate + cost of living allowance) x 100 percent];





For work done during the regular holiday, an employee shall be paid 200 percent of his or her regular salary for that day for the first eight hours [(daily rate + cost of living allowance) x 200 percent];

For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work), he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on said day [(hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked];

For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on his or her rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his her daily rate of 200 percent [(daily rate + cost of living allowance) x 200 percent] + [30 percent (daily rate x 200 percent)]; and

For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a holiday that also falls on his or her rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on said day (Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).