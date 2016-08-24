SC starts investigation of Makati judge

A Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Makati City judge is being investigated by the Supreme Court for allegedly extorting money from the complainant in a civil case whose respondents include some of the country’s top insurance companies.

The complaint for extortion and grave misconduct against Judge Josefino A. Subia, of Branch 138 of the RTC in Makati, which was filed before the SC’s Office of Court Administrator (OCA), was filed by Abeto Uy, chairman and CEO of Steel Corp. of the Philippines (SCP).

The complaint against Subia stemmed from his alleged extortion of P15 million from SCP’s Uy, in exchange for a favorable decision on the motion to dismiss filed by the group of insurance companies, which are respondents to the civil case (for sum of money) filed by Uy in March 2015.

The respondent insurance firms include the Philippine Charter Insurance Corp. (now known as Charter Ping An), Asia Insurance Philippines Corp., Malayan Insurance Co. Inc., New India Assurance Co. Ltd. and Mapfre Insular Insurance Corp.





In compliance with the terms of the “all risks” insurance policy, SCP submitted a claim of $33,882,393, representing material damage loss and $8 million for business-interruption losses, which were brought about by the December 9, 2009, fire that destroyed SCP’s cold rolling mill at its steel plant in Balayan, Batangas.

SCP filed the case against the respondent insurance firms at the RTC in Makati on March 30, 2015, and the case was raffled off to the sala of Subia.

Immediately, the insurance companies filed a motion to dismiss the case lodged by SCP.

In his nine-page complaint with the SC-OCA, Uy alleged that a few days after they filed the civil case before the court in Makati, Rolando E. Palad, who was then employed as the group risk management and insurance consultant of SCP, informed him that his wife is related to Judge Subia, who is from Bicol.

“After a few days, Mr. Palad came back to me and told in confidence that Judge Subia will deny the motion to dismiss filed by the defendants, provided I come across with the amount of P15 million. Mr. Palad further informed me that Judge Subia relayed the demand through his nephew Jojo,” Uy said in his complaint.

Uy said that, after some time, Palad asked him if he has agreed to give the P15 million being demanded by Subia. Sensing that if he will not concede to the demand of Subia, the case of SCP against the insurance firms might be dismissed.

Uy then asked Palad to relay to Subia that he can give P7 million as down payment and the remaining balance of P8 million will be given later, after Subia has denied the motion to dismiss filed by the insurance companies.

Palad later told Uy that Subia has agreed to the terms of payment and, per instruction of the judge, the P7 million was given to Palad inside a vehicle in SCP’s parking lot. Subia’s nephew Jojo was the driver of the car.

On January 26, 2016, SCP’s counsel received an order from Subia, dated January 18, 2016, denying the motion to dismiss filed by the defendant insurance companies for lack of merit.

The insurance companies later filed a motion for reconsideration and a motion for inhibition, which Subia denied on March 21, 2016. Less than a month later on April 19, the insurance companies filed another motion for reconsideration for the motion for inhibition, which was earlier denied by Subia.

But in a sudden twist of events, Subia issued an order, dated April 26, 2016, recusing himself from handling the case and immediately directing his clerk of court to transmit all the records of the case to the office of the executive judge for reraffle.

Palad would later send text messages to Uy on how sorry he was for the sudden flip-flopping of Subia. And because he cannot bear the shame caused by the judge’s turn-around, Palad resigned from the employ of SCP’s insurance consultant.

“It is apparent from the chain of events and the text messages of Palad that Judge Subia extorted money from me in exchange for denying the Motion to Dismiss filed by the insurance companies. Judge Subia’s actuation undeniably undermines the people’s faith in the judiciary and should not be allowed to continue to sit as a judge,” Uy said.