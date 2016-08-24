Miners finally see glimmer of hope

There is hope for the big players in the mining industry, amid the crackdown launched by Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez versus irresponsible mining operations, with over 100 new projects being reviewed by the Duterte administration.

In fact, Environment Undersecretary Mario Luis J. Jacinto said the ongoing mining audit—first thought to be Lopez’s way of curbing mining operations in the country—will eventually benefit large-scale miners who responsibly do business in the Philippines.

Jacinto said the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) is now reviewing more than 100 mining applications that were put on hold by the Aquino administration.

“We will, on the basis of existing operations, submit our policy recommendations and the directions to take [on the review of new applications]. On the basis of that, then a review of the permitting processes will have to be undertaken and then deliberate decision on how to proceed with it; what is allowed, what should be restricted will be put in place,” he said.





In 2012 then-President Benigno S. Aquino III signed Executive Order (EO) 79 effectively putting on hold the processing of new mining projects until a new revenue-sharing measure has been put in place by Congress.

“We have rich mineral resources, we have large ecosystem, so it is a fragile ecosystem. We have resources that are God-given, so we must make very deliberate decisions on how to best utilize them. And what will be the best land uses for all the areas,” Jacinto added.

The applications for exploration, transport, export and all other mining-related permits including agreements, already reached “hundreds” since the moratorium was imposed, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) official said.

“We are now doing the assessment; we are waiting for the results of the audit first then we can take it from there,” Jacinto added.

The government, through the DENR-MGB, is doing an audit on all mining operations in the country, which already led to the suspension of 10 large-scale mines.

“We now expect to get the comments in the audit and the recommendations and then it should turn out to be a good jump-off point for industry monitoring,” Jacinto said.

Data from Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) showed that the mining sector could infuse around $20 billion to $30 billion to the economy over the next five to 10 years with the inclusion of new projects.

The group’s latest breakdown showed that the combined mining investments expected this year stands at $2.25 billion. The country is also anticipating projects with a combined value of $6 billion in 2017. In 2018 mining investments are expected to go as high as $14.75 billion.

This year, the projects that are expected to be operational are those of Asiaticus Mining Corp. in Davao Oriental and Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. in Palawan. To be followed by Philex Mining Corp.’s Silangan project in Surigao del Norte, Nadecor’s Kingking project in Davao del Norte, the Balabag Gold-Silver project of TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc., which are all expected to take off in 2017.

In 2018 projects targeted for operation are the Tampakan Mine development of Sagitarius Mines in South Cotobato, the project of Intex Resources in Mindoro, the Masbate gold project of Philsaga Mining Corp., the nickel-mine project of San Miguel Corp., through Philnico in Surigao del Sur, and the Balatoc Mines project of Benguet Corp.

As of now, the sole project expected in 2019 is the Far South East Gold project of Lepanto Mning Corp. in Benguet.

Jacinto advised investors to make sure that they are compliant before investing in mining in the Philippines. “If you put in that kind of investment, then you also make sure that you are compliant. Because it is useless if you put that kind of investment and you are not compliant,” he said.

There are four considerations for mining operations to continue in the Philippines under the Duterte administration, he said.

“It should be technically feasible; it will be environmentally compliant, socially acceptable and financially viable. Any of the imperatives absent, then it means it is not time to mine,” he added.

He said there are companies that existed for almost half a century and they have complied with the highest standard of mining, which other mining companies can emulate.

The mining audit, he said, will be completed by the end of the month. The DENR chief, he said, will always have the final say whether a mining operation should continue or stop, based on the new mining audit criteria.

Jacinto represented President Duterte in the ongoing Mining Philippines 2016 Conference and Exhibition in Pasay City.

During his speech, Jacinto said, while news headlines over the past weeks highlighted alleged environmental violations of miners, suspensions of mining operations and show-cause orders, he sees the audit as “a blessing in disguise to responsible miners who have religiously followed and are compliant of mining and environmental laws, rules and regulations.”

“Those who have clearly violated the terms and conditions of their contracts; taken shortcuts; largely ignored the adverse impact of their operations to their host communities; polluted waterways so essential to the productivity of farmers and fisherfolks; and threatened the very survival of people who should benefit from mining from these economic activities are the ones who have to face sanctions for their

irresponsible acts,” he said.

Jacinto’s remark referring to COMP participants as “responsible miners” receive loud applause from conference participants.

“It was an excellent speech,” said Jose Leviste, president of OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc.

COMP Vice President for Legal and Policy Ronald Recidoro said apparently, “Jacinto knows the language of responsible miners.”

COMP President Benjamin Philip G. Romualdez remains optimistic of the prospects of responsible miners under the Duterte administration.

Romualdez, the president of Benguet Corp., assured Jacinto that the COMP will follow the law, and we will engage in responsible mining, using only the best practice available to ensure that our host communities and the environment will thrive under our care.

“We are not afraid of the ongoing audit of the DENR. We welcome it! We welcome this purging of illegal and noncompliant mining operations. We have always operated under some of the strictest laws and we believe that if you cannot obey these laws, you should not be in this industry,” he said.

However, he said the mining industry does not need a new law, adding that the existing mining law is one of the best in the world today, because it already integrates stringent rules on the environment and caring for the local communities.

“What is needed is strict and fair enforcement of a stable policy regime that promotes the long term stewardship of our environment and natural resources,” he said.

He said COMP has always maintained the highest standard of professionalism in the conduct of business. “As a highly regulated industry, we seriously follow the Mining Act and all regulatory rules of the DENR.”

Romualdez said of the 21 member-companies of the COMP currently operating today, 17 have already secured ISO 14001 certification for their environmental management systems.