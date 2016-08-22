House eyes 12 states under a federal government

A leader of the House of Representatives on Monday assured the public that all regions of the country will be equally represented in the discussions on the proposed Charter change (Cha-cha) leading to a federal form of government.

Deputy Speaker Raneo E. Abu of Batangas told a news conference this was the reason the House has named 12 deputy speakers to represent the 12 Philippine states to be created when the country shifts to federalism.

“These 12 deputy speakers were named in preparation for the Charter change and for the adoption of a federal form of government. We will regionalize the House of Representatives and these deputy speakers will lead [each region] in all talks and discussions regarding the proposed changes. They will also determine what studies are needed to be done,” Abu said.

The leadership of the lower chamber is planning to change the country’s form of government from presidential to federal system via constituent assembly (Con-ass).





“We need to classify all regions based on religion, attitude, customs and tradition to make the process easier,” Abu added.

Last week the lower chamber has increased the number of its deputy speakers from five to 12 in preparation for the adoption of a federal form of government.

These 12 deputy speakers are: Rep. Bai Sandra Sema of Maguindanao, Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez of North Cotabato, Lakas Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo of Pampanga, Nacionalista Party Rep. Pia S. Cayetano of Taguig, PDP-Laban Rep. Gwendolyn F. Garcia of Cebu, PDP-Laban Rep. Mylene Garcia-Albano of Davao City, Party-list Rep. Sharon S. Garin of AAMBIS-OWA, Nacionalista Party Rep. Raneo E. Abu of Batangas, PDP-Laban Rep. Eric D. Singson of Ilocos Sur, National Unity Party Rep. Fredenil H. Castro of Capiz, Liberal Party Rep. Romero S. Quimbo of Marikina City and Nationalist People’s Coalition Rep. Mercedes K. Alvarez of Negros Occidental.

Regions being eyed to become states under a federal form of government are Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Metro Manila or National Capital Region, Southern Tagalog and Bicol region for Luzon.

In the Visayas there are three—western, eastern and central Visayas. Four are being eyed in Mindanao—western, eastern, central and the Bangsamoro.

House Majority Leader and PDP-Laban Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte assured the public there’s no “inordinate fast-tracking” of Cha-cha under the Duterte administration.

He said the lower chamber is only trying to divide and group themselves in line with the proposed federal states as a way of initially determining their political viability.

“We will see, perhaps, we could try if its viable here in the House. We will divide ourselves into 12 Philippine states to see everything,” Fariñas said.

For his part, Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said he is confident that his fellow congressmen and the senators will uphold the interest of the Filipino people in changing the Constitution via Con-ass to tackle the proposed Cha-cha toward the adoption of a federal form of government. “I have faith in my fellow lawmakers in Congress and in the senators who were all elected into office by our people—I’ll start from that. And I also have faith in our President who was granted an overwhelming mandate by the Filipino people,” Alvarez said.

To save an estimated P7 billion that would be used for the election of constitutional convention (Con-con) delegates, President Duterte said he prefers a Con-ass to tackle proposed charter changes. There are three modes of amending the Constitution: through Con-ass, Con-con, or people’s initiative.

Under Con-ass, Congress, through its “constituent power,” constitutes itself into a body and would perform

the task of amending the charter. Amending the Constitution via Con-con will require the election of delegates. Registered voters may also launch a petition to change the Constitution. It should be signed by 12 percent, or 6.6 million, of 54.4 million registered voters.

At the same time, PDP-Laban Rep. Alfredo B. Benitez of Negros Occidental reiterated his proposal creating an advisory council composed of constitutional experts and leaders of various sectors that will set the parameters in amending the charter before Congress can convene itself into a Con-ass.

Benitez, author of the resolution calling for Con-ass, said parameters should be set for Charter amendments prior to the convening of the assembly.

“My proposal calls for the creation of a council of leaders or experts that will recommend the provisions of the 1987 Constitution that necessitate amendments. Charter change should not be open-ended, many provisions aren’t broke and need no fixing,” he said.

Benitez added that the council can be appointed by the President or by Congress and it will be assigned to guide the Con-ass as to what provisions of the Constitution should be amended and recommend proposed amendments or new Charter provisions.

“This scheme will allow the constituent assembly to complete its assigned task within the time period allotted by Congress. At the same time, only vital and urgent amendments will be considered,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BusinessMirror, in partnership with the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, will hold a forum today, August 23, dubbed “Federal Philippines Rising?,” at the Marriott Manila to discuss important aspects of a federal form of government, including its effects on business and investments.

Benedikt Seemann, head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, will present “Case Study—Federal Republic of Germany”; Julian Payne, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, will present “Case Study—Canada”; Laurent Le Godec, deputy head of Mission of the Embassy of France to the Philippines, will present “Case Study—France”; while former Senate President Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr. will discuss “The Philippine Scenario.” The BusinessMirror columnist Teodoro Locsin Jr. will head the panel discussion.