Gatchalian bill: No parking space, no car

A LAWMAKER on Wednesday pushed for the approval of House Bill 5098, that requires car buyers to present proof that they have parking space for the motor vehicles they acquire.

Nationalist People’s Coalition Rep. Sherwin Gatchalian of Valenzuela filed that bill which provides buyers of new vehicles should have ample car park space in their homes for the said purchase.

Gatchalian filed the bill owing to the observation that illegally parked vehicles are major contributors to the worsening traffic problem in major cities and towns in the country.

He said the purpose of the bill is to lessen congestion, eliminate street parking and to address the problem of pollution. One of the bill’s objectives is to limit the number of vehicles currently using the roads.





The House Committee on Transportation chairman advised Gatchalian to incorporate his proposed bill with the Sustainable Transportation System Bill since both bills are aimed to address similar targets and have similar objectives.

Gatchalian agreed to the proposal.